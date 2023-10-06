One woman made a TikTok video that people laughed as she opened up about her situation at home

The lady showed netizens the price she paid for not continuing her education and possibly moving out of her family home

TikTok users were thoroughly amused as the woman referred to Mbali Nhlapo to describe her home situation

A lady showed people that she was paying the price for choosing to live at home. The young woman was a hit as her video got more than 1,000 likes.

A TikTok video shows a woman on a gap year at home complaining about feeling like a housekeeper. Image: @atliandamo

Source: TikTok

There were comments from TikTok viewers who thought her video was relatable. Many could relate to how it feels to be unemployed while living with parents.

Woman living at home becomes housekeeper

@atliandamo posted a video showing people that taking a gap year turned her into a go-to cleaner for her home. In the TikTok post, the lady was doing the laundry and used the sound of viral housekeeper Mbali Nhlapo introducing herself.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi relate to woman's struggle at home

Online users admitted that they could connect to the video. Many shared their own experiences with living at home as an adult.

Kgotlelelo Mmoni said:

"All they do is come home from school and work,eat and go to sleep and it make me mad."

E wrote:

"Mara wena."

nishiraeth0 commented:

"Happened to me during my gap year, 0/10 would NOT recommend! Turned me into the bitter family member fast and quick."

user5998590912475 added:

"Yes mogal."

issy could relate:

"I swear this is what it's like."

Mbali Nhlapo takes over social media

Beloved South African housekeeper Mbali went viral for her cleaning hacks. Many are taking part in a trend, using her introduction to her to express how hard they've worked cleaning their household.

Source: Briefly News