The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency has urged residents not to approach the lion that was spotted around Matsulu

The agency said it dispatched a team to capture the cat that was seen roaming around the township

Spokesperson Simphiwe Shungube told Briefly News that they suspect that the feline returned to the Kruger National Park

MTPA pleads with communities not to attempt to kill the feline spotted around Mastulu, near Mbombela. Image: Stock Image.

Source: Getty Images

Mpumalanga authorities have cautioned communities not to approach or attempt to kill the lion spotted in Mastulu, near Mbombela.

Lion spotted in Matsulu

The feline was first spotted roaming around the township on 29 June 2024. The confirmed to Briefly News that the agency dispatched a skilled team to catch the big cat. The MTPA’s Simphiwe Shungube said the team had not found the lion as it might have already left the area:

“We suspect it might have went back to the [Kruger National] Park.”

Shungube added that should residents see the lion again, they must inform the relevant authorities.

Matsulu, which borders the park, was no stranger to wildlife wandering into the community. In February 2024, residents caught an elephant on video making its way through the township.

Mzansi cautions lion about Matsulu

Facebook users poked fun at the situation and warned the lion about Matsulu's residence while others pleaded on the feline’s behalf.

Dk Tebogo Tebza said:

“Since they ate that elephant, they'll eat that lion too; we didn't forget those people when they are angry, they kill to eat and mind their own business.”

Kaygestar Blaq Reigh added:

“The lion must be careful. I know Matsulu people.”

Xolani Mth commented:

“Tomorrow, we are off as a community ... If you don't get it...Then forget about it.”

Sbonelo Shobane Makhubo stated:

“Bayolidla [They will eat it]. ”

Jordan Gupta Nkosi pleaded:

“Nilicolele plz, ningalidli [Please forgive it, don’t eat it].”

South Africans concerned after baboon spotted in Gauteng

Briefly News previously reported that a baboon was spotted outside Diepsloot, in Johannesburg.

Conservation group Owl Rescue Centre tried to lure the animal to travel towards the Hartebeespoort area.

Many South Africans were worried about the wild animal and hoped it would be returned to its home safely.

