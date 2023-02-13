Tourist Dhramalingum Pillay, who went missing from Mumbai International Airport in India, was found

The 69-year-old man was found on the streets of Khar by a special police task team on Sunday, 12 February

Many social media users expressed delight upon discovering that Pillay was found safe and unharmed

DURBAN - A 69-year-old man who went missing from Mumbai International Airport has been reunited with his family after a harrowing search.

A 69-year-old missing KZN man was found wandering the streets of India. Image: Getty image & Reaction Unit South Africa

Dhramalingum Pillay has dementia and, while awaiting his flight back to South Africa in the early hours of the morning, wandered off. He was travelling with his daughter, who dosed off for a few minutes after their flight was delayed for three hours.

When she awoke, her father was nowhere to be seen. Pillay, who had no identification on him, was found on the streets of Khar by a special police task team on Sunday, 12 February, leaving the family relieved.

Family spokesperson Mandy Govender told IOL that the family was grateful he was found safe. She said he appeared to be in good health and survived through the generosity of the people on the streets of India.

Despite the family offering 50 000 rupees (about R10 0000) reward for any information regarding Pillay, no one claimed the money. Govender thanked all those who assisted in locating the elderly man.

Taking to Facebook, Reaction Unit South Africa shared the good news after receiving a call from the Indian Embassy in Durban informing that Pillay had been found.

Social media users delighted by 69-year-old man’s recovery

Zandie Ngcobo said:

“Social media is powerful. Thanks to Mumbai officers and the community as a whole.”

Dolly Preethapal Singh commented:

“This is awesome news, god bless all that was involved in trying to locate Mr Pillay.”

Trishanie Govender posted:

“Oh my soul! This is just the kind of news I needed to read today! He looks like he has been through a lot, I just pray he is okay. God is definitely Good.”

Roy Chetty wrote:

“Congratulations on the part of Indian Defense and RUSA in locating the tourist so speedily. Truly appreciated and job well done.”

Siphokazi Phungula added:

“Thank heavens he was found safe and unharmed.”

