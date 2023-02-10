A set of twins were killed after falling from a three-storey-high balcony at a complex at Shaka's Rock on the North Coast in KwaZulu-Natal

A woman was also critically injured during the fall and was transported to a local hospital under the care of IPSS medical advanced life support

The tragic incident left citizens horrified, with many sending their condolences and others praying for the woman’s recovery

KWAZULU-NATAL - A birthday celebration for a pair of twins turned tragic when they fell from a balcony on Thursday, 9 February.

Two men were killed after falling from a three-storey-high balcony in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The two men were killed in the fall from a three-storey balcony while a woman was injured at a complex at Shaka's Rock on the North Coast.

The IPSS search and rescue team responded to the scene. The three were in critical condition and paramedics used advanced life support to stabilise the patients, according to TimesLIVE.

Unfortunately, the condition of the two deteriorated and despite paramedics’ best efforts, they were declared dead at the scene.

North Coast Courier reported that the three were posing for a photo against the balcony’s wooden railing when it gave way.

Citizens send condolences following the tragic balcony incident

Micas Mabesele said:

“And they were twins, celebrating their birthdays. What a tragedy. RIP to them and speedy recovery to the lady.”

Moloko Mosomane Malotane commented:

“Shame, poor twin brothers. They came on the same day, and they left on the same day. May their souls rest in peace and their families find comfort in the Lord. Wishing a speedy recovery to the woman.”

Dhiren Hunsraj wrote:

“This is so tragic. My condolences to the family.”

AmyolisMom Lizwelamampondo Thuleleni Ncayiyana posted:

“Oh, my word, what a freak accident. Now I am more scared of balconies. May their souls rest in peace, so tragic!”

Karabo Makgala added:

“RIP to the twins. They were born on the same day and now sadly departed on the same day.”

