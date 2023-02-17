The humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers will return to South Africa following its rescue missions in Turkey

The founder of the organisation, Dr Imitiaz Sooliman, described the rescue efforts as “very emotional”

South Africans praised the organisation and its highly skilled volunteers for their humanitarian work in the quake-hit country

CAPE TOWN - The humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers is expected to arrive in South Africa on Saturday, 18 February following its rescue missions in Turkey.

Gift of the Givers is returning to South Africa following rescue efforts in Turkey. Image: Murat Ozgur Guvendik

Source: Getty Images

Teams were deployed to the country on Wednesday, 8 February, after it was hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Over 40 000 people were declared dead in Turkey and Syria, and scores of bodies are yet to be recovered following the disaster.

Founder of the organisation, Dr Imitiaz Sooliman, said one of the most memorable experiences was when Gift of the Givers’ rescue teams pulled an 80-year-old out from the rubble eight days after being trapped, IOL reported.

He described the rescues as “very emotional” and said that seeing the loved ones of those trapped motivated them to work harder. Sooliman also praised the K9 search and rescue team and the teams from other countries, such as China and Oman, deployed to help victims in Turkey.

The founder also said that the team of highly skilled volunteers would be making its way back towards Istanbul. He added that they were also invited to stop in Ankara to meet the South African ambassador.

The countries experienced one of the most intense earthquakes in years. eNCA’s Dasen Thathiah accompanied the Gift of the Givers on its rescue mission and said the area has been devastated following the quake.

Mzansi welcomes Gift of the Givers back home

Sonti Dibetso said:

“Not all heroes wear capes! Well done, guys. You are all an inspiration. May the Almighty give you strength to go on and on.”

Violet Goosen commented:

“We salute you Gift of the Givers. Travel safely...welcome home.”

Richard Butler posted:

“Hats off and high fives to Gift of The Givers, walk tall and proud.”

Ravesh Tikai wrote:

“God bless this organisation and its leader. I wish that our leaders follow his example.”

Relo added:

“South African politicians must never come near this institution called Gift of the Givers.”

