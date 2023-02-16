The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) marched to the Department of Education in Gauteng on Wednesday, 15 February

The Red Berets are demanding that more than 2 000 children be placed in provincial schools within 24 hours

The Western Cape Education Department has similar issues and has yet to place over 1 400 children in schools in the province

GAUTENG - The EFF has given the Gauteng Education Department 24 hours to place more than 2 000 children in schools.

The EFF has given the Department of Education 24 hours to place over 2 000 children in schools. Image: Alet Pretorius & Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the school term began three weeks ago. The Red Berets marched to the department’s office and demanded that learners be placed in schools.

Members of the party said they would force schools to enrol children if their demands were not met within the 24-hour period. However, the provincial Department of Education Spokesperson, Steve Mabona, refuted the EFF’s claims.

Speaking to SABC News, Mabona said classrooms in the province are overcrowded with almost 80 learners. He said some schools had reached their maximum capacities.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department has yet to place more than 1 400 children in schools. Education MEC David Maynier said new applications are putting strain on the department.

Maynier told News24 that the applications pose a great challenge as the provincial department continues to chase a moving target. He added that recourses would be redirected to cater for the additional learners.

Mzansi reacts to drama in the Department of Education

David Mdeva Makgatho said:

“They have enough space in prisons but are limited for learning this is weird.”

Munzhelele Thabelo posted:

“At least now EFF is fighting for something that matters and makes sense. All South Africans deserve to be educated.”

Hellen Jack wrote:

“Long overdue, worst part is SA kids that do not have spaces. Last year it was around March without schooling.”

Abel D. J. Vries commented:

“It seems that Gauteng and Western Cape do not take placing kids in schools seriously.”

Kamvalethu Lethu Shukuma added:

“I might not like the vision of EFF but its concerns are sometimes reasonable.”

