The Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has spoken out against the delayed release of the 2022 matric results

Malema stated on Twitter that schools should not reopen before results are released because it disadvantages pupils who might have failed

Some South Africans seem to agree with the red berets leader's stance and asked him where the march will be

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has raised concerns about the delay in the release of the 2022 matric results.

Malema has been left dismayed that Umalusi, the executive council of the quality education assurance body, will only release the results on Thursday, January 19.

According to TimesLIVE, Umalusi had previously requested for results to be delayed further and only be released on Monday, January 23.

However, on Monday, January 16, Umalusi confirmed that results will be out on Thursday and pupils can fetch their results at their respective schools on Friday, January 20.

The EFF leader finds the delay unacceptable and stated the results need to be out before schools reopen. Malema wrote on Twitter about his concerns for matric learners that might have failed and need to redo the year.

The red berets leader added that by not releasing the results before the schools reopened, they are setting those learners up for failure again.

Department of Education blames Covid-19 for the delay

Speaking on 702, the Department of Basic Education's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga stated that the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is there.

Mhlanga added that releasing results this late is nothing new because the same thing happened in 2021 and 2022.

"There is nothing different from what happened last year, which was caused by Covid-19 and as a factor, we are still suffering the impact of Covid-19 even now,” said Mhlanga.

The department's spoken added that the school year started really late last year and that has been a contributing factor.

South Africans react to Julius Malema's concerns about matric results

Many people took to social media to share their thoughts on Malema's stance on the matric results. Some people felt hopeless while others wanted to know if a march was being planned to address this issue.

Here are some comments:

@SisMokgaetje said:

"The delay of matric results continues to show how this country is in trouble. The results used to be released before the new year, 29 Dec, 06 Jan and today 20 Jan after schools have reopened."

@theonly1sthe said:

"What can the youth even do? We can't even be cleaners under the government. It's the pits. We are helpless. That's all."

@Mpho44750732 said:

"I don't see any need to mobilize youth for the late release of matric results.. We all know that Covid has disrupted the calendar of education....maybe we can mobilise them for the Eskom blackouts."

@KeelahMp7 said:

"Problem is that we talk talk talk but nothing is changing, sometimes I feel like we can just do without talking. We just, one morning, have to wake up and do (CHANGE OUR COUNTRY)."

@_thandothabang_ said:

"Make the calls, engage relevant stakeholders and lead it from the front. The people are ready."

@General102026 said:

"Unlike you dear Sir, we realistically live our life and move gradually and perpetually towards a better positive image of every situation that requires patience. Is not really a secret that our education system is facing the effects of Covid, therefore we understand all this."

