Mzansi citizens had to catch their breath after seeing what the fees are for the top five private schools in SA

The top school, Hilton College, will cost you around R38k per month to send your son there

People cannot understand how people manage to afford to send their kids to these schools

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

While the public education system has Mzansi worried, some phenomenal private schools in South Africa offer education most have never even dreamed possible. However, these schools are only for the family of the elite, as their monthly fees start at R27k.

Private education school fees are giving Mzansi citizens chest pains. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A huge gap in class still exists in SA, and a video showing the top five private schools in the country reminded people of this.

TikTok user @chadabrahams96 shared a video showing the top five private schools in SA. The clip revealed these schools' fees - the cheapest started at R27k per month. Wild!

Here are the top five private schools in SA:

1. Hilton College (R38k) – KZN

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2. Michaelhouse (R29k) – KZN

3. St Andrews College (R27k) – Eastern Cape

4. Roedean School for Girls (R28k) – Gauteng

5. Saint John's College (R27k) – Johannesburg

Take a look at the fact clip:

The people of Mzansi are left in total shock

What a wow! Most people never knew these schools were that expensive. That is more than some people earn in a month! With the country's state, many people couldn't wrap their heads around how these schools are filled with pupils at those prices.

See some of the shock:

@Neliswa said:

“The fact that these schools have a lot of students really makes me question how so many people afford the tuition."

@giggsl said:

“Haha my school fees were R20 a year and my mom couldn’t afford it, we have come a long way.”

@Shay shay said:

“Omw that would give me a heart attack to send my kids to that school.”

@rafiekaaugustine said:

“Where are the children that matriculated from these schools? What have they achieved with these overpriced school fees?”

Most expensive schools in South Africa in 2023: Full list

Briefly News reported that the South African education sector is quite vibrant, with thousands of schools offering primary, secondary, college and university studies. Grade 1-10 education is compulsory, while grades 10-12 are optional. Like in numerous other countries, education institutions are classified into private and public facilities, with the former often tending to be the most expensive schools in South Africa.

Sending one's child to school in South Africa costs anything from zero fees to hundreds of thousands of Rands per year. Parents and guardians are exempt from paying school fees in some of the country's poorest regions.

Typically, boarding institutions tend to be more expensive than their day counterparts. This is often attributable to the extra costs associated with student accommodation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News