Gift of the Giver search and rescue teams, as well as medical teams, have arrived in Turkey following the deadly earthquakes

Parts of Tukey and neighbouring country Syria where were rocked by devastating quakes on Monday, 6 January

Thousands of people are still trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings, and the death toll currently stands at 11,587

TURKEY - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has landed in Turkey to offer much-needed assistance to the victims and survivors of the deadly Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

Gift of the Givers search and rescue and medical teams have arrived in Turkey to assist in the aftermath of the Turkey-Syria earthquakes. Image:@KamyarHamejani & @GiftoftheGivers

Source: Twitter

Several villages and cities in Turkey and Syria were hit with a 7.8 magnitude earthquake during the early hours on Monday morning, 6 January.

Gift of the Giver placed teams on standby to help with the Turkey-Syria earthquake rescue efforts

Soon after the disaster struck, Gift of the Givers placed search-and-rescue teams, in addition to medical teams with specialised equipment, on standby, EWN reported.

The organisation already had teams in both countries before the devastating quakes struck. The teams helped quickly evacuate children from a care centre in Turkey.

How many people died in the Turkey-Syria earthquake?

As it stands, the death toll of the terrifying tremor is estimated at 11,587, but the number of people claimed by the quake continues to climb as search efforts continue, The Good Things Guy reported.

Though rescuers are working around the clock to free people trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings, the rain, snow and cold have seriously hampered search and rescue efforts.

The world is still reeling from the devastating Tukey and Syria earthquakes

The world continues to mourn as the death toll of the devastating quakes rises with each passing day.

