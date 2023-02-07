South Africa's ambassador to Turkey, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, said that seven South Africans are trapped inside a collapsed prison building

The death toll from the devastating earthquake has increased drastically in Turkey and Syria with over 4 800 people killed and thousands more injured

As rescue workers continue to search for survivors buried under debris, many social media users are sending thoughts and prayers

TURKEY - Seven South Africans are believed to be among those inside a collapsed Turkey prison.

Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria are searching for earthquake survivors. Image: Eren Bozkurt

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's ambassador to Turkey, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, said that the fate of those inside the prison was not known as of Tuesday, 7 February. Turkey and Syria have experienced numerous deadly earthquakes.

The ambassador told EWN that it is unclear if there are survivors or people trapped under the rubble. Letsatsi-Duba said the embassy was anxiously awaiting information regarding the collapsed prison.

The death toll increased drastically in both countries with over 4 800 people killed and thousands more injured. Rescuers continue to look for survivors buried under mountains of debris.

Officials from the World Health Organization have estimated that close to 20 000 may have been killed during the series of earthquakes. According to eNCA, Turkey is situated in one most active earthquake zones in the world.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that the UN is sending support and solidarity to assist all those affected by the natural disaster. Rescue workers from several countries, including South Africa, have offered assistance.

Social media users send thoughts and prayers to those affected by earthquakes

@360Cdm said:

“Our prayers go out to those who lost their lives and were injured in the recent massive #earthquake in Turkey and Syria.”

@Waqasact commented:

“Heartbreaking news as a 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near the border of #Turkey and #Syria. Sending love and strength to all affected by this tragedy. Let's come together to support and pray for their quick recovery.”

@Romeo_pappi added:

“Prayers for Turkey, Syria and affected families. This earthquake is alarming.”

