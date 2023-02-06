Turkey and Syria have been struck by the most devastating earthquakes the regions have experienced in at least a century

The first quake registered at a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale, while the second came in at 7.6

The death toll keeps rising, with over 1 400 dead so far and thousands of people stuck under the rubble

ISTANBUL - Turkey and Syria have been hit by an unprecedented humanitarian crisis after being hit by two massive earthquakes in less than 12 hours.

Cities in Turkey and Syria have been reduced to rubble in the aftermath of two massive earthquakes. Image: @KamyarHamejani & @YuzuruHanyu_TR

Source: Twitter

The first 7.8 magnitude quake struck the region during the early hours of Monday morning, 6 February, while unsuspecting citizens and refugees slept.

The second earthquake hit 12 hours later and measured 7.6 magnitudes on the Richter scale. The death toll from the two massive quakes has risen to over 1 400 and continues to climb, The Guardian reported.

The quakes have been described as the most powerful and deadliest earthquakes to hit the region in almost a century.

Rescuers dig through rubble to save shell-shocked survivors

Entire cities have been reduced to rubble, with the heaviest devastations occurring near the earthquake's epicentre between Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep.

According to EWN, rescuers are struggling to reach thousands of survivors trapped under the scores of collapsed buildings. One rescuer described how they could hear people calling from under a flattened structure, estimating that there may be 200 people under the rubble.

The world comes to the assistance of Syria and Turkey

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Washington is ready to provide any help to the affected areas.

The European Union has deployed 10 search and rescue teams to help comb through the debris for survivors. Other nations, including Russia, Italy, Greece and Ukraine, have also made offers of help.

China claimed it is also willing to send emergency humanitarian aid to the affected areas.

The world is left reeling over the devastating earthquakes

People from across the world flooded social media with messages of condolences and prayers for the victims of the earthquakes.

Below are some reactions:

@iamcarlenes commented:

"So sad. My heart goes out to the people of Turkey and Syria."

@TheRealSonSon stated:

"This is utterly devastating. I feel so helpless. Praying for all the people affected."

@Kashish91735832 added:

"All my prayers to the people of Turkey. May they overcome this disaster soon."

@bc1pyiannis mourned:

"This is a loss for everyone. Tragedy never stops."

