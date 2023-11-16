Another victim has been kidnapped in Johannesburg because of the gay Dating App Grindr, alarming the LGBTQIA+ community

A TikTok video highlighted the harrowing abduction; with the police facing accusations of colluding with the perpetrators

South Africans weighed in on Grindr-related kidnapping; with netizens sharing experiences and opinions

With background in South African socio-economic crime analysis at Isolezwe, Phumelele Nxumalo remains dedicated to comprehensive crime reporting at Briefly News.

JOHANNESBURG - Yet another unsuspecting LGBTQIA+ community member fell victim to kidnapping as a result of the Gay Dating App Grindr in Johannesburg. A video on TikTok reported on the rampant crime, highlighting how the scourge is gaining momentum with each day that passes.

Another LGBTQIA+ victim has been kidnapped because of Grindr in Johannesburg. Images: Pixabay

Source: Getty Images

The victim was kidnapped, with a ransom of R50,000 demanded for his release, reports Newzroom Afrika.

LGBTQIA+ community accuses police of criminality

Speaking to the broadcaster, LGBTQIA+ activists said they were appalled by the treatment they received from Cleveland police when they tried assisting the victim, who was traumatised. They accused the police of allegedly working with the perpetrators, given their reaction when they went to raid the building where the victim was kept. They said:

"The police are working with these people. They were having conversations with people who stayed in the same building as the perpetrators. When we went to raid the building they came with their cars honking. They did that to alert the people inside that the police were there. I mean, how do you raid a building coming with so much noise? Also when we got there they were pushing the victim to go into the building first. There was no care at all."

One of the activists who spoke to the broadcaster on the video posted by TikTokker @TheScentCentral said, she has also been a victim of such a crime. She said the modus operandi is awfully similar to the one used by her abductors. She said:

"They took me to this rusty building, which was very traumatic. They tied my legs and forced me to call different people asking for R5000, so how this works is that they make you ask for R5000, and the amount increases. That is why I want to take care of this victim because I know how it is, but the police won't even let us be there for the victim."

The kidnapping sparks debate among netizens

The TikTok video sparked debate among South Africans on the platform, with most sympathising with the victim, while others questioned why they would go meet up with a stranger alone.

Check the video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the news

Commenting on the video, netizens had diverse opinions to share. Below are some of the reactions:

@crcoetz revealed this heartbreaking ordeal"

"The Same thing happened to me this weekend, terrible!"

J@X$T€R suggested:

"If you don't want to be mince meat, maybe you shouldn't play with the Grindr, just saying."

@Lashan Reddy said:

"The police in Johannesburg and Durban need to be overhauled. It is scary how many crimes they are involved in."

Malebza.les expressed worry:

"Eish yeah, take care, family. We need to support each other. We thank those who are there supporting."

@Lynette Francis commented:

"This country of ours is a laughing matter!"

@purple mammy lambasted:

"But guys, there's a protocol you need to follow when meeting strangers come on!"

@thamsanqamacu remarked:

"I don't understand why people on Grindr agree to travel far and meet someone they don't even know, yoh!"

Esjay Mo asked this question:

"But for how long have we been warning people about Grindr?"

Seven Men arrested for using Grindr to kidnap

Briefly News previously reported on Gauteng police cracking down on a kidnapping ring that allegedly targeted individuals using the online dating app Grindr. Seven people were handcuffed in Denver, Johannesburg on Thursday, 21 September.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, the men lured a University of Witswatersrand student and demanded R30 000 from his parents for his release.

In a short statement on X, Mathe said the suspects were linked to 85 other cases where members of the LGBTQIA+ community were targeted for ransom money.

Source: Briefly News