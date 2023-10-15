The Hawks team found a young man who was involved in a serious crime against a spaza shop owner

The kidnapping victim was identified as a foreign national who was running his business in the Eastern Cape area

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana shared details about how they tracked down the suspect

A tuck shop owner in Dordrecht went through a harrowing kidnapping experience in July 2023. Eastern Cape Hawks worked to track down the men who targeted a foreign national.

Hawks's arrest of a young man for kidnapping a tuck shop owner had many South Africans applauding. Image: Bloomberg /Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

South Africans shared their thought about the kidnapping crime by a 26-year-old. Hawks' Warrant officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana shared details of the young man's crimes.

Hawks find kidnapping suspects

A spaza shop owner fell victim to kidnapping and extortion. According to SABC News, Hawks spokesperson officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuva said the businessman was confronted by armed men who took him away in a gold Toyota Avanza on 17 July 2023.

The victim was held hostage for days and was forced to give his bank cards and PIN numbers.

How many crimes is the 26-year-old accused of?

According to Hawks, the suspects allegedly withdrew R8 000 from the spaza shop owner's account and bought clothes worth R27 000.

Authorities linked the 26-year-old suspect to the kidnapping using video footage, and he was arrested on 13 October 2023. He is due to appear in court on 16 October 2023.

SA reacts to Spaza shop owner's kidnapping

Online users complimented the Hawks for making the arrest. Many were distraught over how young the suspect was.

Lethu Shukuma said:

"He was taking advantage of the foreign national zavele zamkhalela quickly."

Kwanele MaMnyandu Dhlamini asked:

"26 year old? And why hawks? Or they are protected."

Jam Obeth commented:

"Most young people are crying out for ill-gotten wealth. This is why we have a nation whose youths shun work."

Alick Mhone applauded:

"Well done, Hawks, these cases are so rampant. We are living in fear in our homes as our children are being kidnapped every single day. As we thank the Hawks for the effort, we ask another security department to provide nationwide security. Our children need total security as they are the most victims."

Cleo Sinyo Mto wrote:

"Instead of looking for a job, he wanted quick money ransom. Throw that boy in prison and give him a life sentence."

