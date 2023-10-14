Two suspected tuck shop robbers were killed in Kwaggafontein following an assault by angry community members

The robbery involved the theft of a cellphone, an airtime vending machine, and other items from a tuck shop assistant

South Africans reacted to the news with mixed opinions with many applauding the Kwaggafontein community

A stunned man and a South African police van. Image: Stock Photo and Darren Stewart

MPUMALANGA - Two individuals, aged 19 and 25, lost their lives following an assault by a group that suspected them of robbing a tuck shop in Kwaggafontein last week Thursday.

Robber plunder tuck shop

Brig Selvy Mohlala, the police spokesperson in Mpumalanga said the two allegedly stole a cellphone, an airtime vending machine, and various items from a tuck shop assistant in Dobha, Kwaggafontein C, around 10:30am, reported SowetanLIVE.

This resulted in the police opening of a business robbery case.

Police try to calm angry community

Mohlala noted that as law enforcement officers were in the process of tracking down the suspects, they received information about an ongoing incident of mob justice.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police encountered resistance while attempting to rescue the two victims.

Suspected robbers pronounced dead

It was only around 4:55pm that the police managed to gain control of the situation and save the two unconscious victims. Tragically, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries at the Kwaggafontein clinic, and the second victim was later pronounced dead at KwaMhlanga Hospital.

SA discuss mob justice incident

See some of the comments below:

Godfrey Mbhiza said:

"But the same people clap hands when they see cash in transit vans being robbed."

Mfo Ka Mangethe mentioned:

"Good job mphakathi cause police don't care."

Itumeleng G Mogale commented:

"Now that is the most refreshing news this morning."

Zwonaka Rambau added:

"Minus 2 problem danko mphakhathi. "

Scott Harney Msibi wrote:

"Only to find out that they killed wrong people. The real culprits were caught and arrested."

Samkelo Iven Mahamba posted:

"Good job community of Kwagga. Looks like you and KwaMhlanga community know how to deal with these heartless criminals."

