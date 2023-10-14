The man who had robbed a Toyota Tazz driver in Durban's Bluff is still getting treated for his injuries in hospital

He was supposed to appear in court on 13 October but the date has been rescheduled to 20 October

South Africans want the man jailed for the brazen robbery that he tried to commit in broad daylight

A Tazz driver was robbed at a stop in KwaZulu-Natal.

One of the men involved in a robbery incident on Durban's Bluff is still receiving medical care after being struck by a Toyota Tazz driver.

Court appearance postponed

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said his court appearance, scheduled for Friday, was postponed to October 20 in his absence, reported SowetanLIVE.

Viral CCTV footage, showed two men approaching Sandy-Lee Ward's vehicle near a petrol station's boom gate, forcibly taking her bag.

Brave motorist pursues robber

The attempted car theft was thwarted as Ward fought back, causing the two would-be thieves to flee.

One of them escaped in a getaway vehicle, while the other dashed across the petrol station toward the road. Ward reacted quickly, pursuing the fleeing suspect and she hit him with her car, sending him airborne and landing several meters away.

SA citizens discuss robber's hospitalisation

Read some of the comments below:

Kholo Psh said:

"Transfer him to Tembisa hospital I wish to hear these words from the nurses 'We did what we can'."

Khanya Bhanda Mazomba posted:

"Which hospital? The public wants to donate mageu."

Pandelani Rabe Chester stated:

"Does he qualify to claim RAF?"

Masekoameng Howard Ranti added:

"With our taxes? This is not fair to us peace-loving South Africans."

Vusumzi Matyatya mentioned:

"The pain they cause to innocent people is too much, one can end up killing unaware."

Batsosi Busang Motsepeng

"He'll soon be under Correctional Services' care."

KZN Tazz driver faces no charges after knocking over handbag snatcher, SA celebrates: “So pleased”

In another article, Briefly News reported that the KwaZulu-Natal Toyota Tazz driver who knocked over a handbag snatcher has not been charged for the incident.

South Africans were a little worried that Sandy-Lee Ward would have to answer for her actions after ward councillor Zoe Solomon posted on Facebook saying Ward needed a pro-bono lawyer because a prosecutor had issued her a summons.

