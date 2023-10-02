Sandy-Lee Ward, the woman who used her Toyota Tazz to stop an alleged purse snatcher, shared her side of the story in a TikTok video

Ward explained that she chased the thief and knocked him down to retrieve her handbag after an attempted carjacking

South Africans have come out to support Ward and said her actions were admirable

DURBAN - The woman who knocked over an alleged purse snatcher with Toyota Tazz finally spoke out about the ordeal.

Toyota Tazz driver Sandy-Lee Ward says he knocked over an alleged thief because she wanted her belongings back. Images: @genevievekelly07 & Mubanji Wetu/TikTok

Sandy-Lee Ward said in a TikTok video that her thoughts raced when the man grabbed her handbag, and all she could think about was how she could not lose her belongings.

Tazz driver says she was almost hijacked

In the video, Ward explains that she had just been to the bank at the Bluff, south of Durban, in KZN, when the incident occurred. In the CCTV footage shared on social media, two men approached Ward while she was at the boom gate, making her exit.

She explains the men tried to take her car, but another motorist helped her, which led to the suspects fleeing with her handbag.

Seconds later, Ward drove through the boom gate and chased after the purse snatcher, knocking him to the ground and causing the bag to fly up to the side of the road.

The other would-be hijacker escaped Ward's fury in a getaway car while his co-conspirator lay on the ground injured.

“I just put my foot down. I didn’t even know the boom gate wasn’t opened. I went right through it, and I basically hit him so hard that my bag went flying out of his hand and landed on the grass. I just wanted my bag. They were trying to steal my car. They were hitting me," said Ward.

Ward explained that the ordeal was traumatic, and she had no intention of harming her assailant, but she just wanted her belongings back.

Woman who knocked over alleged thief not charged

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed that the purse thief had been arrested, but Ward has not been charged yet.

Netshiunda said the police are still investigating the incident, reports TimesLIVE. Although Ward has not been charged, she is not in the clear.

South Africans weigh in on Ward's actions

Frieda Muller said:

"I just sat and read all the comments...and every single race came together. Proud to be a South African today. Thanks to everyone for being so nice."

ninadlamini commented:

"My love for you runs deep, yet I don't even know you. Be strong sisi."

Shaiky_WP said:

"We stand with you, Toyota should make you the ambassador. you are a hero."

Spence Creations said:

"Maybe you haven't recognised it yet but your courage on that day was incredible. God heard you and gave you strength."

Vicky said:

"Everybody saw everything, they didn't react! They just watched. Hats off to you who said enough."

Christine Cotter919 commented:

"What a traumatic experience. I cannot imagine how you feel. Thank God you are okay."

