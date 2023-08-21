A TikTok video showing the attempted hijacking of a group of elderly people has gone viral

@the_scent_central shared the video, which showed the elderly male driver acting fast to deter the hijackers

Mzansi people clapped for the heroic driver, claiming this is a win for the citizens of SA against criminals

In a dramatic turn of events captured on TikTok, a video has surfaced showcasing a brave driver's response to an attempted hijacking of a group of elderly people.

Elderly people were involved in an attempted hijacking and were lucky to have gotten out unharmed. Image: TikTok / @the_scent_central

The crime rate in South Africa is alarming, leaving citizens looking over their shoulders at every turn. No one feels safe anymore.

Attempted hijacking of elderly group shared in TikTok video

The footage, shared by user @the_scent_central, highlights the astounding courage displayed by the driver as he thwarted the hijacker's plans.

In the video, a man attempts to hijack a vehicle where a group of elderly people were packing their bags into the car. Undeterred by the situation, the driver takes quick action, blocking the hijacker's path. As the man dashes toward the vehicle, the driver throws his keys away, leaving the would-be hijacker with no option but to flee the scene on foot.

Take a look in the video below:

Mzansi citizens clap for the heroic elderly driver

While the video saddened some, most people were thrilled that the man stood up to the hijackers and did not let them win. A risky move, but it paid off.

See some of the comments below:

User123 clapped:

"Wow, that driver is a true hero! Respect #BraveryInAction"

SafetyFirst45 shared:

"Incredible courage shown by the driver. We need more people like him!"

AdventureSeeker22 was impressed:

"Salute to the driver for his quick thinking and fearlessness. This is inspiring!"

CaringHeart89 was saddened:

"Those elderly folks must have been terrified. Glad the driver protected them!"

FearlessExplorer said:

"This video gives me hope that humanity still has heroes among us. "

“So inhumane": Elderly man murdered outside JHB retirement village, SA distraught

In related news, Briefly News reported that an elderly man has been shot and killed in a Johannesburg hijacking. Details around the incident are still not clear, but CCTV footage of the incident shows the elderly driver approaching his complex gate before an armed man approaches and attempts to gain access to the vehicle.

A security guard comes towards the gate before noticing the armed suspect and fleeing. The elderly victim is shot 3 times before his Ford Fiesta crashes into a pot plant nearby.

The suspects then drag the victim's lifeless body from the vehicle before making off with the car.

Source: Briefly News