Pedestrians robbed an elderly couple after a car accident on the R102 in Durban North

Instead of offering assistance, bystanders took items from their overturned vehicle, but good samaritans eventually intervened

South Africans are outraged by the incident and wonder why people would take advantage of the vulnerable

DURBAN - South Africans are lost for words after learning that a couple was robbed during their time of need.

Couple gets robbed after being in an accident

An elderly couple was robbed by pedestrians after being involved in a car accident on the R102 between Canelands and Verulam, north of Durban, on Wednesday, 27 September.

According to TimesLIVE, the couple, aged 54 and 73, were trapped in the overturned vehicle when people started grabbing things from their car instead of helping.

In a statement issued by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), spokesperson Prem Balarm said motorists who witnessed the couple getting robbed called the security company for help.

The pedestrian fled the scene after other motorists stopped to help the couple. The 54-year-old woman said someone tried to steal her handbag, but she managed to clutch it tightly.

The accident seems to have been cause by a malfunction in the vehicle.

South Africans appalled by robbery

Shiven Lutchman said:

"Welcome to South Africa, where you are a target for criminals regardless of your situation . Thank God the occupants of the vehicle are okay ."

Crayzee Kala commented:

"Like, I don't even know how to respond to this... "

Ursula Bullard said:

"It's an absolute disgrace, I hope these thieves get their day. Our towns need a good cleanup!"

Resh Singh said:

"I don't even know how to respond. Such a tragedy, honestly but thankfully, nobody was seriously injured ."

Triggar Blackjuicetrapx Shange commented:

"We live in a series... it's a drama. Every day there's something new. Welcome to South Africa."

Casey Basdeo said:

"That area is filled with criminals… just take a drive pass and see how many are standing in the bushes along the way … They run into the taxi rank so they don’t get caught."

