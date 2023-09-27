A truck driver was shot dead in Mpumalanga and had his vehicle's dairy products looted by locals

Reports indicate that the driver was ambushed by armed suspects and killed despite attempts to evade them

Instead of helping the injured, members of the public looted the truck of its goods

A 45-year-old truck driver was shot dead, and his truck was looted by members of the public on Tuesday in Marite, outside Hazyview, Mpumalanga.

A truck driver was shot dead before locals raided his truck for dairy goods. Image: South African Police Service/Facebook, Ivan Pantic/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Police claim armed men ambushed dairy truck

According to TimesLive, police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the driver, Petros Jay Magagula from Matsulu, and two crew members were driving on the R40 road towards Bushbuckridge for a delivery when four or five armed suspects ambushed them.

The suspects emerged from the roadside with firearms and attempted to stop the truck by standing in the middle of the road. The driver, Magagula, made a U-turn and bumped into another vehicle. The suspects fired shots at the truck, killing Magagula and injuring one crew member. The truck came to a halt after hitting a tree.

Instead of helping the injured, members of the public helped themselves to items from the truck, which was loaded with dairy products.

