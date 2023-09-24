Eight people have due to a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a sedan on the N1 in Botlokwa, Limpopo

The fatal accident was allegedly caused by a BMW driver who drove into the lane of oncoming traffic

South Africans on social media showed concern over the increasing loss of lives on Limpopo roads

BOTLOKWA - A tragic head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a sedan on the N1 in Botlokwa, Limpopo, has resulted in the death of eight people and numerous injuries.

Fatal head-on collision

According to SABCNews, emergency responders utilised the jaws of life to remove victims from the wreckage. One critically injured passenger was airlifted to a Polokwane hospital, while others were transported to Louis Trichardt and Botlokwa hospitals.

Traffic authorities believed the collision occurred when a BMW crossed into oncoming traffic.

Transport MEC's road safety concerns

Limpopo Transport MEC Florence Radzilani has expressed deep concern about the rising number of lives lost on the province's roads, especially in light of a recent accident in Musina that claimed at least 20 lives.

She pleaded with motorists to exercise caution and adhere to road safety guidelines, extending her condolences to the grieving families.

SA sends condolences

The news of the loss of lives during the long weekend devastated citizens and they said the culprit must be held responsible if he survived.

Lynelle Beeton stated:

"This province always has the most horrific accidents. This is so sad."

Malcolm Malcolm asked:

"Lord, why we should see this every day because of bad driving and careless drivers? "

Tumelo Meko commented:

"Let's be save on our roads. May departed souls Rest In Power. "

Lebogang Moroka mentioned:

"People were excited and looking forward to heading home for long weekends."

Mahlako Mampuru added:

"I hope the BMW guy who caused this accident is still alive he must be punished."

Moradi Waga Mailane Grace

"Limpopo needs prayer, serious jo."

