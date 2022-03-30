A suspect bit off more than he could chew after an off-duty security officer shot him for robbing someone

The 18-year-old suspect had two accomplices, one of whom was armed with a dagger and fled after his partner in crime was arrested

South Africans love the news of the arrest and believe that more criminals need to be dealt with in this way

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

KWAZULU-NATAL - An off-duty security officer managed to stop a robbery in progress by shooting one of the suspects in Valley View Drive, Temple Valley, Kwazulu-Natal on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old suspect was shot in his thigh by the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) officer.

An 18-year-old suspect was shot by a RUSA member after robbing a pedestrian. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: UGC

According to a press release from RUSA, a passerby witnessed the incident and reported it to members.

“Reaction officers were informed that three suspects accosted a pedestrian and robbed him of his Samsung cellphone and cash,” said the release.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The spokesperson for RUSA, Prem Balram, gave exclusive comment to Briefly News and said:

“The 18-year-old suspect was charged with attempted murder and robbery at the scene.”

One of the robbers was armed with a large dagger.

“His two accomplices fled in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured,” the post read.

The suspect was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

South Africans were delighted by the arrest

Tony-Macaroni Greenthumb said:

“The community should've dealt with him before calling RUSA.”

Denzil Naicke commented:

“Job well done to the off-duty security officer. You deserve a medal for helping the victim.”

Sagren Venkatas posted:

“Great job by the officer. Robberies are getting bad to worst. People of Verulam need to stand together with security companies and saps to combat crime.”

Sizoluhle Ntobelanation shared:

“I think every citizen should have the Reaction Unit’s emergency number.”

Hillbrow cellphone snatcher’s unsuccessful mission gets him a proper hiding, Mzansi shares their views

Briefly News also reported, it was not a good day on the job for an unlucky cellphone snatcher who got a proper hiding from his would-be victim.

CCTV footage shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter shows a busy street in Hillbrow before the thief attempts to grab a cellphone from a man. The man instantly responds by grabbing the thief by the arm, pulling him to the ground.

Once on the floor, the angry man physically beats the criminal by kicking and stomping on him several times. Abramjee captioned the video, which can be viewed online:

“Cellphone snatcher does not get away: Claim Street, Hillbrow JHB.”

South African online users responded to the Twitter post with their views of the incident. While some were in agreement with how the man handled the situation, others shared opposing opinions.

Source: Briefly News