Several vehicles that were illegally imported and registered in South Africa has started to be crushed

The Road Traffic Management Corporation will destroy the cars, which were fraudulently brought in the country in 2019

South Africans took to social media to share their views on the matter and many had mixed reactions

EASTERN CAPE - Hundreds of illegally imported vehicles are being destroyed by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) this morning.

The 520 vehicles were imported and fraudulently registered for use in South Africa and were only supposed to pass through the county from Japan.

Illegally imported cars are being crushed by the Road Traffic Management Corporation. Image: @TrafficRTMC/Twitter & Getty

SABC News reported that in 2019, 17 people were arrested after being linked to a group that illegally recorded vehicles on the National Traffic Information System (eNatis).

A video of the vehicles ready to be destroyed was shared on social media by RTMC along with the caption:

“Vehicles illegally purchased from the syndicate were seized from members of the public and destroyed.”

A case against those accused is still on-going.

South Africans reacted to the video clip

@mr_khaile said:

"What did members of the public get out of this, because you were supposed to protect them from the fraud that has just hit them? Destroying those vehicles is fine by me, I'm just worried about those who bought them hoping they're legit.”

@RNaidoo shared:

“But he's driving away from the crusher with that car.”

@pd_shelton commented:

“This is bullshit just fine the person and give him proper documentation. Except it is stolen. Sell the parts rather than crush them.”

@AmuFloyd posted:

“Good news but can we see the cars being destroyed. We have trust issues in this country.”

