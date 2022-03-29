Operation Dudula members will present a memorandum with a list of demands at the Rosslyn police station

There is a high police presence outside the station in Tshwane with members monitoring the situation

Foreign nationals are concerned that the Operation Dudula movement to move to other parts of the county as well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TSHWANE - Members of Operation Dudula are set to deliver a memorandum at Rosslyn police station in Tshwane regarding the employment of illegal immigrants.

A group of members have assembled outside the police station.

The leader of the Operation Dudula movement, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini. Image: Phill Magakoe/Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, a member of Operation Dudula, Sipho Mokone said that the group does not have an issue with foreigners but rather undocumented immigrants.

“Go back to your respective countries, come back to SA with well-documented papers so we can acknowledge you,” said Mokone.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Police are on the scene and are monitoring the situation.

SABC News reported that foreign nationals are concerned that the Operation Dudula movement could spread throughout the country.

South Africans respond to the movement

@sphamindlos said:

“The ANC government cannot stop people from protesting, it is their democratic right. I hope people from KZN are taking note. First, the ANC government watched and did nothing when South Africans were being slaughtered by Indians and now this!”

@belzchris commented:

“If they are here legally there should be no problem.”

@HerryMukondele1 posted:

“What are they running from if legally documented? We'd been patients for so long, and please Dudulas are not barbarians, all we need are traceable documents in South Africa. We have much ghosts so far out occupied our workspaces and killing our South Africans with drugs for money.”

@eye_vee7 shared:

“They must go raise concerns in their countries.”

Operation Dudula picks up momentum across South Africa, new movements pop up in the Northern Cape and KZN

Briefly News also reported that in June 2021, Dlamini launched his movement Operation Dudula and the organisation's main priority at the time was to rid communities of drugs and they went around conducting "clean up" operations, according to the BBC.

The members of the organisation would specifically target members of the community who were suspected drug dealers as well as try to remove people who were occupying government infrastructure unlawfully.

The organisation's mandate has since expanded and illegal foreigners have now been added to the "clean up" list. In February 2022, Operation Dudula branched off to Hillbrow, in Johannesburg and made the call for all foreign nationals to leave South Africa if they are undocumented.

Source: Briefly News