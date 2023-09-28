A viral video shows a brave driver who fought back against criminals while she was on the streets

Security cameras caught the Tazz owner's reaction to being targetted by thieves, and she went Twitter viral

Online users were mesmerised by the video, and many discussed whether the driver's actions were justified

A road user in a Tazz was upset when a thief stole their property. The car owner had an unexpected response for the criminals.

A TikTok video shows a Tazz driver chasing a thief who stole their phone. Image: @sa_crime

CCTV shows how the Tazz driver handled criminals who dared to come for her property, and the video got over 6 000 likes on Twitter. Many netizens could not stop raving about the incident.

Person in Tazz chases down thief in car

A video by @sa_crime went viral across social media after someone driving the Tazz fought back against crime. The driver, who was in traffic, had their phone stolen through the Tazz's window, and they did not let the thief get away with it.

In the video, the driver caught up to the thief to run him over, and a SAPS van was nearby. Viewer discretion is advised; click here to watch the video.

Tazz driver took aback Mzansi

The woman's criminal chase-down earned lots of praise. The rising crime rate in South Africa made people see the lady as a hero. Others were more worried that she could be arrested for hurting the thief despite self-defence arguments.

Read people's takes below:

@Lungsta_Mk commented:

"He thought by running on the grass pavement, he’d be safe. She said oh my baby, this Tazz is an off-roader and mowed him down, but our constitution will protect the thief cause thieves wrote it!"

@TalkLawMonare wrote:

"And just like that, going away for murder. Understandably very furious, but emotions are not always the best way to react, like in this situation. The amount of suffering she'll now endure is much greater than that which she'd have had to endure had she not reacted this way."

@Kabelodick said:

"We need to find that lady and crowdfund to fix any damages on her car, this one is a legend, and she must be protected."

@Lwanda_ argued:

"This may look like an overreaction, but people are TIRED of your hustling boyfriends. I suspect the victim has been a victim of something similar before and decided today they're not letting it slide."

@BoerPlan added:

"This is how you deal with criminals. Oh, what about South African law enforcement, you say? They are part of the criminal element."

Crime rampant in South Africa

Many communities in Mzansi get frustrated with crime. Diepkloof resident was in a clash with police after taking the law into their own hands.

CCTV of lady chasing thief who took friend's phone at coffee shop impresses SA

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok video of the CCTV footage that caught a crime shows the harrowing moment that one woman lost her phone.

The woman did not suspect anything when she casually had her phone at a coffee shop. It was too late when they realised a thief was behind them.

Two ladies in a video by @shaykrumples were getting a beverage from Seattle Coffee when one of their phones was stolen. In the video, the victim and her friend were at the till when someone came up from behind and snatched the phone from her ear.

