A viral TikTok video shows a few residents in South Africa chasing a man suspected of being a thief

South Africa's loadshedding continues to be a problem, and cable thieves also contribute to consistent power cuts in the nation

The video on TikTok shows how a suspected criminal was caught trying his luck but ended up running away

A clip went viral on TikTok as it showed how some people found an alleged criminal thought to be getting ready to steal electricity cables. This crime is common in South Africa, where copper cables are valuable.

A community chased an alleged thief in their neighbourhood, and people were in disbelief. Image: TikTok/jonathanafrika355

On TikTok, the footage got thousands of likes as people reacted to seeing the alleged criminal flee the scene.

Suspected cable thief chased down in TikTok

A video on TikTok by @jonathanafrika355 shows how some people had to chase a stealer. In the video, a few community members found an alleged electricity cable thief who took off running when he realised he had company.

Watch the video below:

South Africans compare Cape Town community members to Holywod heroes

Cable thieves, aka izinyoka in local slang, have been a recurring problem in South Africa. The video of the people chasing the thief had many applauding them. Many commented that they were the equivalent of crime-stopping heroes like the Justice League.

Hannahjay commented:

"Only in South africa will there be a car of civilians chasing a cable thief laughing."

Mphoza commented:

The South African Justice League."

user4943959054185 commented:

"Why is he running straight, jumpa mafence wena nja."

Lala Jacobs commented:

"Who needs Batman when you've got these guys."

Rito Mukhari commented:

"Netflix doesn’t come close to South Africa."

freezo commented:

"Damnn how many people are in that bakkie laughing."

