Tazz driver Sandy-Lee Ward, who ran over a handbag snatcher in KwaZulu-Natal, has not been charged for her actions

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) clarified that Ward was called in to provide her statement, and the alleged thief remains hospitalised

South Africans are happy Ward has not been charged for her actions and want the bag snatcher held accountable

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Toyota Tazz driver who knocked over a handbag snatcher has not been charged for the incident.

Tazz driver Sandy-Lee Ward has not been charged for hitting a handbag snatcher with her car. Images: @genevievekelly07/TikTok & Stock Photos/Getty Images

NPA will not prosecute Sandy-Lee Ward

South Africans were a little worried that Sandy-Lee Ward would have to answer for her actions after ward councillor Zoe Solomon posted on Facebook saying Ward needed a pro-bono lawyer because a prosecutor summoned her.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara explained that Ward was called in to give her statement. The alleged thief is still in hospital, and the matter has been remanded until 13 October.

Ward has been hailed a hero for acting swiftly after two men approached her vehicle at the Bluff shopping centre boom gate. In a lengthy TikTok video, Ward explained that the men attempted to hijack her car, but another motorist thwarted their attempts.

One of the assailants grabbed Ward's handbag and ran off. His partner jumped into a waiting getaway car, and the handbag thief attempted to cut through a petrol station.

Ward decided to go after the man who stole her bag and ran him over. She was able to retrieve her bag and all its contents.

South Africans are glad Sandy-Lee Ward was not charged

Wandile Ndlelazimhlophe Malahleka Khumalo said:

"Best decision ever!"

Yvonne Taylor said:

"I am so pleased there were no charges against her; she deserves to be free."

Jeremy Tizora said:

"Best decision indeed. She deserves a medal."

Shanaaz Palmer Price commented:

"We're happy no charges against her... That's self-defence. These crimnals get away with too much."

Richard Musa Lukhele said:

"We should be talking about an award for her, not charges."

Ntaoleng Moreko said:

"We're behind Sandy! Let there be no charges at all."

