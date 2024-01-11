A young man unveiled that he will be starting his dream as a candidate attorney at the law firm Webber Wentzel

Webber Wentzel is considered one of the 'Big 5' law firms in the country and has been in operation for over 150 years

Mzansi flooded the comment section with congratulations for the young man and wished him luck

Candidate attorney Kabelo Leseyane posted about his recent appointment at the prestigious Webber Wentzel law firm. Source: Kabelo Leseyane

Source: Facebook

It's not every day that you land your dream job, but that wasn't the case for Kabelo Leseyane, who announced on his LinkedIn profile that he had been accepted as a candidate attorney at Webber Wentzel.

Kabelo, who is a graduate of the University of South Africa with an LLB and Rhodes University with a BA degree in political science, will join the ranks of some of the most celebrated South African legal minds at one of the biggest law firms in the country.

The firm is one of the oldest in the country, established in 1868. The firm operates between Johannesburg and Cape Town, with over 450 attorneys practising various legal services.

Road to success

In his LinkedIn post, he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"I am excited to announce that I am starting a new position at Webber Wentzel as a Candidate Attorney. I look forward to the new journey, working hard, building lifelong relationships, and growing in the firm."

Mzansi is proud

After announcing his new dream job, netizens celebrated with him and congratulated him on his achievement.

Bheki was inspired:

"Congratulations, Kabelo; wishing you more success, bro! "

Shireen Pillay was elated:

"Well done, Kabelo, so proud of your success and achievements keep reaching for greatness "

Brian saw him follow his dreams:

"Love this ✊✊✊✊✊ I believed you made the right decision as it was always your dream to be a lawyer... now anyone who text me a lot, I shall direct them to come through you HAPPY that this is happening for you my guy ."

Bonolo was overjoyed about having him on a new team:

"So well deserved, KB. Super excited for us to work together."

Sharon shared praise:

"Amen to that. The steps of the righteous are ordered by God …. I am so happy for you."

Mzansi stunner gets admitted as attorney of the High Court

In a previously published Briefly News article, a beautiful young South African woman finally reached her career destination when recognized as an attorney of the High Court.

The lady shared with her Facebook page dedicated to student success, Varsity World, how, despite the journey being long and hard, she has finally made it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News