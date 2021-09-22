Twitter is excited for Khomotso Kekana after he joined the High Court as an admitted attorney

Webber Wentzel, a respected law firm, let the world know of this incredible achievement by a promising young man

The post received big respect from Mzansi with many loving Kekana's streetwear in a high-profile environment

Leading law firm in Africa, Webber Wentzel, congratulated Khomotso Kekana on his incredible achievement becoming an admitted attorney of the High Court. They made this announcement on Twitter in a post that is currently receiving mad respect from Mzansi.

Khomotso Kekana is now an admitted attorney of the High Court and Mzansi has nothing but love to show this laid-back king. Image: Khomotso Kekana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The image shared shows Kekana standing at the High Court in Pretoria looking cool, calm and pretty chuffed at his accomplishment.

The post says:

"Congratulations to Khomotso Kekana for being admitted as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa. #WWCAprogramme"

The post has close to 2 000 likes and over 300 retweets. The Twitterverse loves his laid-back look as a high flying lawyer.

We picked some out for you:

@Mosiuoar1:

"This is the type of lawyer I would like to be represented by. The streetwise ones who are not purely academic."

@Munhu_:

"What a G-Face. Man rolled up in AF1s and jogging pants."

@Zikhonasundu:

"Why do I find this 'progressive'?"

@Rebelle_Lu:

"I’m sure eKasi he’s encouraging young boys to be like him, love to see it."

