Giscard Kotelo has just started his career as an attorney and recently shared amazing news about his career level up

In a tweet, Giscard let the world know he won his first court case and was super excited at his achievement

After sharing the good news, his post received a massive response that is currently close to 5 000 likes and over 200 retweets

Giscard Kotelo is a budding young lawyer who just reached a significant milestone in his new career. In a Twitter post, he announced he won a case for the first time.

A lawyer fresh on the scene just won his first case at court. Image: Giscard Kotelo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Giscard simply captioned his post:

"Won my first case"

He graduated cum laude and holds an LLB degree from Unisa, and specialises in data protection and privacy law.

In a day, the post has garnered plenty of attention from around Mzansi as people send Giscard praise and excited messages of congrats. However, one person was confused about what case he was referring to, resulting in an amusing comment.

@Lethabo_Nase:

"Do you remember people complaining about Unisa, saying you got a 100% because of open book examinations? This clearly shows that hard work pays off. Congratulations, so happy for you."

@always2Bme:

"Congratulations my brother!"

@Vulombejnrkeed

"That feeling might be the best feeling ever....congrats."

@ThaboTisk

"Congrats sir."

@TloksLepara_

"May God lead you and shine the light in all your upcoming cases and i declare victory in all your upcoming cases. Congratulations."

@0thu2:

"Details please. People win cases of beers out there."

