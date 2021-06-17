“Proud of You”: Graduate Gets Loud Well Deserved Applause from Mzansi

A proud young South African graduate recently headed online to share with Facebook users how he is proudly a qualified professional

In the inspirational post, the young man shares that no matter what, he will never be known for being a quitter and will continue to chase his dreams

Many people commended him for pushing forward and chasing his goals while they also took the time to congratulate him on becoming a qualification holder

A young and incredibly ambitious South African man has joined the scores of graduates who have recently obtained their qualifications and he could not be more proud of himself - and yes, Mzansi is proud of him as well.

Determined to win

In the caption of the Varsity World post, the young man basically says that he will never be known for being a quitter and this is one thing he is sure of - even if he doesn't know what the future holds.

Words of an ambitious man

"I don't know how my life story will end... but it will never be read 'I gave up.' #Proudly_TUT_Alumni. Class of 2020.- Thabani Nkabinde, Tshwane University of Technology. Road traffic and municipal management."

A big thumbs-up from locals

South Africans had this to say about the wonderful news:

Liberty Kukhokonke said:

"We are proud of you Mr Nkabinde, congratulations."

Vukani Mzwakhe Mncube said:

"Aw rasta Nkabinde mfowethu."

Le Monky said:

"Congratulations Thabie."

Snegugu Nsimbi said:

"I love this."

More applause-worthy music

Briefly News also reported that a 24-year-old man has shown off his academic achievement with pride. The way he did it got so many people talking online. In a LinkedIn post, Derrick Parker revealed he bagged a law degree from Harvard Law School. He said he is his ancestors' dream come true.

"My name is Derrick Parker. I’m 24, and today, I graduated from Harvard Law School. I am my ancestors’ wildest dream."

The young man gave himself an amazing photoshoot session and posted the snaps online. The pictures really show he went all out to celebrate himself. Going by the number of interactions he had, the photos worked well.

