A 24-year-old man, Derrick Parker, said he has finally achieved all that his ancestors had hoped for following his graduation from Harvard

Derrick proudly went on LinkedIn and shared beautiful photos to mark the biggest happening in his life

Messages of congratulations flowed in from all quarters as people suggested that he really worked hard to get to where he is

A 24-year-old man has shown off his academic achievement with pride. The way he did it got so many people talking online.

In a LinkedIn post, Derrick Parker revealed he bagged a law degree from Harvard Law School. He said he is his ancestors' dream come true.

Derrick Parker posted photos of himself looking dashing. Photo source: LinkedIn/Derrick Parker

My name is Derrick and I achieved it

He posted:

"My name is Derrick Parker. I’m 24, and today, I graduated from Harvard Law School. I am my ancestors’ wildest dream."

The young man gave himself an amazing photoshoot session and posted the snaps online. The pictures really show he went all out to celebrate himself. Going by the number of interactions he had, the photos worked well.

As at the time of writing this report, his post has more than 100,000 likes with over 7,000 comments.

Some of the comments:

Mouphy Konneh said:

"Congrats brother."

Wuraola Aina said:

"Congratulations buddy."

Blessing Mmewurum said:

"Congratulations Derrick."

JOHN BLESSED EZE said:

"Congratulations dear."

