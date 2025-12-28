A TikTok video showed a young girl who was reaping the rewards after saving for 365 days

The little girl impressed people after showing the amazing purchase she was able to make because of her patience

Many were impressed as the little girl made good use of her piggy bank, which she dedicated effort to saving for a whole year

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

In a TikTok video, a girl showed people the power of saving. The kid made use of her piggy bank that you filled with cash for an entire year.

A little girl saved for her iPad in a TikTok video. Image: @nwovhaaa

Source: TikTok

Many people were impressed by the video of the girl who demonstrated discipline with money. Viewers admired how the little girl was able to be disciplined with the money she received.

A video on TikTok posted by @nwovhaaa showed a girl who used the year to save up for an iPad. The kid used her electronic piggy bank, which she opened at the end of the year, to find all the cash she put aside for more than 300 days. Thanks to her saving the little girl was able to confidently walk to the store and make her purchase. The clip ended with the girl believing she was sitting and enjoying her iPad.

The kid went to the Apple store to make a cash purchase. Image: Pexels

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa split over girls' iPad purchase

Many people thought that the little girl in the clip by @nwovhaaa was admirable for being able to save. Adults admitted that they were having a difficult time, but the little girl inspired them to do it. Online users also speculated that the parents likely added money to get the iPad. Some criticised the parents' speculated top-up, but others felt the child still learned the principle of saving. Watch the video of the girl enjoying her iPad after saving below:

HeyItsT🧸 said:

"I wish I was taught this yazi, it’s really hard to save if you’re not used to it even if you’re intentional about it😭😭😭💔"

@Sphumelele wrote:

"I like how you made her save for what she wanted, it teaches her responsibilities and always the importance of saving. I’m gonna start doing that with my daughter rather than just buying for her."

lively gushed over a woman:

"This is so sweet🫶you are such a great parent for teaching her to save and set goal, but still help her🥹"

Saint_Clair remarked:

"She saves better than me😔....Mina after a week...I go for my savings😭"

tkmtshali👆🏿👆🏿👆🏿 applauded:

"She will grow into a very financially responsible human being. Thank you, Mzali😍 Can you plug me with the piggybank?"

Tlaki❤ said:

:Guys the point isn't that they added to her money to buy the iPad, the point is that she locked in and saved her little money at her little age. Wouldn't you be like 'What the heck, might as well buy it for her' after she did that? That's discipline ❤️"

eyeshah added:

"The fact that she showed the initiative to save was enough. She doesn’t have to know that they added money, but she will be motivated to save when she really knows the value of the rand."

Other Briefly News stories about savings

A woman showed people that she saved more than R10 000 in a TikTok video.

South Africans were curious to see a woman opening a five-litre bottle, and she counted the cash.

Source: Briefly News