A content creator sparked a light-hearted debate online after crowning a stunning spectator the new queen of South African football

The funny clip was shared on TikTok, where it picked up thousands of views from soccer fans who reacted with amusing comments

Social media users shared divided opinions while humorously debating if it was time for a change in the stands or if Mama Joy could not be replaced

A content creator shared a photo of a beautiful fan in a Bafana Bafana jersey who he believes motivated the team to win. Image: Ninthgrid

The search for a new national football icon took a hilarious turn after a beautiful woman was spotted in the crowd during a recent match.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @staytoxic_always and reached over 53K views and nearly 200 comments from viewers who joined the playful conversation.

A gorgeous lady wearing a Bafana Bafana t-shirt at the stadium caught the eye of the creator, who immediately declared her the official queen of the fans. In the video, TikTok by user @staytoxic_ humorously credited the latest victory of the national team to her presence and claimed her beauty was the true motivation for the players on the field.

The new Bafana Bafana queen

The creator even suggested that the South African Football Association should formally recognise her as the new face of the supporters. He took a cheeky jab at the famous number one supporter, Mama Joy, by thanking her for her long service while jokingly asking her to step aside for a new generation. The light-hearted proposal suggested that a younger representative lead the cheers at future international games.

Viewers found the video hilarious and started tagging their friends to join the debate about the new fan queen. Ninthgrid

SA reacts to the man’s humorous video

The comment section was filled with laughter as viewers weighed in on the potential replacement of their most famous supporter. Many users agreed with the creator and felt that a new face was exactly what the team needed for a fresh start. Some fans stood firmly behind Mama Joy and noted that loyalty should not be thrown away for a stranger. One person jokingly suggested that the country could simply replace Mama Joy with a "Baby Joy" to keep everyone happy.

User @songezomkhonto shared:

"The boys didn't see the girl. They only played their normal game, not her😂."

User @Beckham commented:

"Guys, don't compare. The good thing is that she has joined the supporters' club. Mama Joy is still a supporter, okay! You don't throw away your old bed because you bought a new one. You pass it to your kids."

User @Siyamcela joked:

"We have Baby Joy, now."

User @Big Bear said:

"Our queen is, Mama Joy🤣."

User @dingaanmawela commented:

"She is not yet a queen. She is still a princess until Mama Joy has groomed her and the boys win the tournament, then we can crown her as our future queen."

User @Muzi shared:

"This is our queen, my brother %1000."

Watch the TikTok video below:

