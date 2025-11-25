A conversation recording between 14-year-old Sacha-Feinberg-Mngomezulu and radio presenter Aden Thomas accurately predicted his future career as a rugby player

The clip shared on Facebook attracted massive views, leaving viewers stunned by the precision of the interview, as Sacha now plays for the very teams mentioned

Social media users were moved by the power of the young player’s determination, noting that the recording is proof of speaking one's goal into existence

At the age of 14 years, Sacha Mngomezulu had a clear understanding of what he wanted to be. Image: sachgome10

A viral video reel of a radio interview between Heart FM’s Aden Thomas, a prominent radio host on Heart FM, a leading Western Cape radio station, with Sacha, who was still a school learner, captivated social media, showcasing the incredible accuracy of a career prophecy.

The reel was shared on Facebook by Heart FM, garnering massive views and comments from online viewers who noted that Sacha’s vision was always clear and that he should be happy to be playing with his heroes.

In the recording, possibly in 2016, Sacha confirmed he was a player at Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town, where he also excelled in cricket, athletics, and squash. The host, Aden Thomas, noted the vital role Sacha played as a fly-half, calling the position the “king on the field” who controls the backline. When asked about his favourite sport, Sacha affirmed his dedication to rugby, naming heroes like André Pollard and Dylan Leyds.

Sacha Mngomezulu is living his dream

The true power of the clip shared by Facebook account Heart FM lies in the final moments. Sacha confirmed his ambition to become a professional rugby player. Aden Thomas concluded the interview by wishing Sacha luck, then stating the astonishing prediction that he would soon be turning out for the Stormers, Western Province and the Springboks. At the age of 23, Sacha is living his dream playing with his favourite Springboks players.

Local viewers said many people could learn from Sacha's determination. Image: sachgome10

SA is stunned by the prediction

The throwback video garnered massive attention with over 242K views, leaving viewers with many comments from viewers who were stunned by the accuracy of the interview. Many were happy that Sacha was now playing alongside players he looked up to in his younger age, noting how important determination and drive were to his success. Some said that the recording was undeniable proof that one can speak one's dreams and goals into existence. Others advised others to use the power of words wisely, always speaking their dreams into existence.

User @Magagula Bongani said:

"How great it is that young Sacha is now playing with the names he grew up admiring. Awesome."

User @Carlien Van Aardt Kotzé shared:

"There is power in your words!"

User @Stephanie Van Den Horst commented:

"Proof that you can speak your dreams and goals into existence."

User @Kudakwashe Donnell Jr Nyamutsambira

"Playing with the guys he idolised as a kid."

User @Maud Du Plessis shared:

"Sacha's determination is truly awesome. I listened to Sacha's story yesterday morning on Heart FM, it's amazing."

User @Nico Thys said: added:

"He never thought he would play with the heroes he mentioned before they retired."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

