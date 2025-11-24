“He Didn’t Even Take It With Him”: SA Slams Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cold Reaction to Artist’s Artwork
- A young artist presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a unique, handcrafted glass portrait that changes face, dedicating the art to the “Africa vision”
- The video went viral, sparking immediate public disappointment over the President's seemingly cold and nonchalant reaction to the thoughtful gift, which led to a viral debate on social media
- Social media users were divided, with many slamming the President for not taking the art, while others defended him, citing the immense pressure of hosting the G20 Summit
A heartwarming gesture of artistic recognition directed at President Cyril Ramaphosa sparked a viral debate about his composure upon seeing the gift among social media users.
The video, shared on TikTok by @athigeleba, captured the controversial encounter, sparking a massive response online from viewers who were disappointed by the President’s reaction.
The video documents the young artist waiting for the President, who was walking towards him, accompanied by the Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, and other officials. The young man excitedly presented his piece: a handcrafted glass portrait with a lenticular effect that changes faces when viewed from different angles.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s calm response to his art
In the Tiktok video shared by @athigeleba, the artist explained that the gift was intended for "the man who is carrying the African vision of our African state.” President Ramaphosa briefly responded with, “Thank you, you’re a real artist.” The young man extended his hand to the president, who shook it and moved.
SA debates the president’s reaction
The clip garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who discussed the President's brevity. Many viewers were disappointed by the President's seemingly cold and nonchalant reaction. They expressed frustration that he did not stop to appreciate the unique, handmade artwork or physically accept the gift, with some calling the piece a masterpiece.
The president’s supporters quickly came to his defence. They reminded commenters that he was currently hosting the high-stakes G20 Summit in South Africa that week, noting that his schedule was hectic. They argued that simply getting his attention and receiving a thank you was, in itself, a significant achievement given the circumstances.
User @𝙰.𝙼 said:
"He's so nonchalant 😭."
User @ingah_dmz09 added:
"He didn't even take it with him 😭."
User @username explained:
"Come on, guys, Cupcake has had one of the toughest weeks 😭. They don't take the gifts themselves. I think it's the protectors who take the gifts on their behalf."
User @Madimetja Shadung shared:
"He just walks away, no questions or anything positive 😅😂."
User @Freddy_SA commented:
"There are more important issues at hand. Good presentation of your art though 🔥."
User @malibongweluswazi added:
"This art was really deserving of more. It's a masterpiece."
Watch the TikTok video below:
