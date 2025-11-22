A humorous man’s playful stage moment revealed his flexible nature and love for Tyla, a South African singer who has been dominating music charts in America

The light-hearted clip, posted on Facebook, showed him recreating Tyla’s concert routine, sparking joy online

Social media users reacted with amused comments as many praised the fun display and assured the man that he could join the singer’s dancers

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A flexible man recreated Tyla's look and stage performance in a humorous video, entertaining the masses. Image: Felipe Voigt

Source: Facebook

A humorous video of a local man gained attention after sharing a cheerful clip that showed him copying Tyla’s well-known stage routine.

The clip, posted on Facebook by Felipe himself, went viral, garnering millions of views and comments from viewers who found his spirited take entertaining and enjoyable.

The short clip shows Felipe stepping into the spotlight with a confident grin as he attempts to match the energy of Tyla’s recognisable movements. His enthusiastic gestures mirror the choreography with surprising accuracy, and he throws himself into every beat with joyful commitment.

The man nails Tyla’s dance moves

In the next part of the clip, Facebook user Felipe Voigt builds on the act by adding his own flair, turning the playful moment into something even more memorable. His lively footwork and expressive facial reactions make the scene feel like a mini-performance in itself.

The man's viral video amused many viewers. Image:Felipe Voigt

Source: Facebook

SA loves the recreated performance

The clip garnered 17M views, 441K likes, and over 10.5K comments from social media users who discussed the lively re-creation, noting how his spirited display brought smiles and laughter. Many found the cheerful clip refreshing, enjoying the way it brightened their feed. Some commented on Felipe’s confidence, pointing out how his carefree spirit made the moment even more enjoyable. Others applauded the amusing effort and shared it across their circles.

User @Chidera Chidera shared:

"Who is dressing this girl? Bless her heart."

User @Brooklyn Washington added:

"Close enough, put him on the stage."

User @Nina Telesford said:

"Nah! He’s making it look so easy. Or, I don't know, maybe I’m just too stiff in the hips. I'm trying, and my moves look nothing like his and definitely nothing like Tyla."

User @Joey Sheats commented:

"Gen Zs are getting short-changed, got a stage performance beyond imagination when we attended a concert!"

User @Brittany Marie Foster explained:

"Today's Shakira! Except that a lot of the moves Tyla does are actually dance moves found in tribal Africa and the Caribbean!"

User @Mumu Gqajela said:

"We are Africans, we dance differently and freely. Healing moves. We are natural healers, and our dances are exactly that. Let’s see you bust a move, ohh, you need choreography? Bye."

Watch the Facebook reel here.

3 Briefly News articles about dancing

A hilarious and heartwarming video captured a tiny toddler breaking into a dance routine on the stage during her crèche graduation ceremony.

A church pastor was filmed dancing to an Amapiano hit as he was leaving the church, showcasing his bubbly and fun-loving personality.

A truck driver left social media users in stitches after sharing a video of himself dancing to a Sotho Amapiano gospel song beside his truck.

Source: Briefly News