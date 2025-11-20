A Miss SA finalist stunned Mzansi after her elegant appearance at a petrol station sparked widespread admiration online

A wholesome interaction between the beauty queen and a petrol attendant drew praise for their warmth, charm and mutual respect

The viral clip left South Africans raving about the finalist’s poise and the attendant’s gentlemanly gesture, turning an ordinary moment into a standout scene

A Miss South Africa finalist captured the hearts of Mzansi after a video of her breathtaking entrance at a petrol station went viral, leaving petrol attendants stunned by her elegance and charm.

In the widely shared clip, the young beauty queen stepped out of a shop wearing a striking black ball gown that instantly turned heads. The dress, fitted with dramatic volume and shimmer, flowed gracefully behind her as she walked, a sight that left onlookers mesmerised.

One petrol attendant, in particular, couldn’t hide his admiration. In the video posted by TikTok user @marekakarabo on 19 November 2025, he is seen holding up the back of her gown to prevent it from touching the ground, ensuring it stayed perfectly pristine as she made her way across the forecourt. His respectful gesture, paired with his beaming smile, added a wholesome and heartwarming touch to the moment.

The Miss SA finalist continued to walk with poise, offering a warm smile as the attendant assisted her. Viewers praised the interaction, noting the gentleman’s kindness and the contestant’s gracious presence.

Since hitting social media, the clip has sparked thousands of reactions. Many South Africans expressed pride at seeing such a glamorous and humble moment unfold in an everyday setting like a filling station. Others praised the petrol attendant for treating the finalist like royalty.

The finalist, whose identity remains the talk of social media, was celebrated for her beauty, elegance, and ability to make a simple stop at a petrol station look like a scene from a runway.

SA raves over the Miss SA finalist and petrol attendants

People in South Africa took to the comments section to gush over the Miss SA finalist and the petrol attendants, saying:

Nomthiade said:

"The walk 🚶‍♀️💓."

Singleboy3780 expressed:

"Wow, she is such a beautiful lady."

Amukelani Promise wrote:

"They are the best shame ♥️."

BaneleMbatha stated:

"This is so beautiful."

News Unlocked_TV replied:

"And you look amazing 😻."

Sanda Qobo commented:

"Oh, she’s effortlessly gorgeous."

Gao simply said:

"The walk lord🥰."

Thabi raved over the Miss SA finalist, saying:

"The body, the walk🔥👌."

Scooby Doo added:

"The legs are fire 💯🔥."

Boikanyo Tshite wrote"

"Awu miss South Africa bafethu 🔥🔥🔥 beautiful."

Watch the video below:

