President Cyril Ramaphosa showed just how much he loved kids with a thoughtful gesture towards a child at a mall that touched many people

During a photo session with elderly people and children, he showed that he was a father first, rather than just a president, in a video shared on TikTok

Social media users praised his humility and fatherly nature, calling him one of the kindest presidents the country has had

President Cyril Ramaphosa went down on his knees and tied a little girl's shoelaces at a mall, capturing hearts online. Image: @moziarora

Source: TikTok

A sweet gesture by President Cyril Ramaphosa towards a young girl caught everyone’s attention online and left many deeply touched.

The moment, posted on TikTok by @moziarora, moved internet users, with many singing his praise, while others pointed out issues our country was facing.

President Cyril's sweet mall moment

At a busy local mall, the President greeted a crowd wanting photos with him. He said he'd only take pics with the elderly and kids. During this, a little girl came up. While chatting with her, he noticed that her shoelaces were undone. Without hesitation, he went down, placed his bag gently on the floor, and tied her laces.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The crowd around him let out a loud “Awww,” clearly touched by the moment, with many pulling out phones to capture it. He smiled, waved to the people, and casually walked as if nothing had happened.

Social media users said Cyril Ramaphosa was one of the best presidents we have ever had. Image: Cyril Ramaphosa

Source: Facebook

SA loves President Cyril Ramaphosa

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the President’s soft-hearted side. Many said it showed how grounded and caring he was, especially with children. Some called the shoelace moment fatherly and touching, adding that they wished for more videos like that. Others were more critical, saying the gesture was sweet but didn’t excuse the country's ongoing problems.

User @Ngobeni_smg joked:

"I would whisper to mine, 'hambo celi tender, hambo celi tender (go ask for a tender)" I know my daughter would come back a breadwinner, she's too talkative that one."

User @Latlhe said:

"That's my president 👏🏾."

User @Groovy🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:

"A very humble president indeed...may God bless you 👌."

User @Liziwe Matloha🇿🇦 shared:

"Ncoo, why is he so lovable🥹. Kahle-kahle (really now), I shouldn't be feeling like this."

User @MM 🌟 🇿🇦 commented:

"Eeish! That grandfather and granddaughter moment, @Athi Galeba 🇿🇦, please tell mongameli (the president) that he might have his weaknesses, but, he remains the best leader who always demonstrates caring at all times."

User @Groovy🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:

"A very humble president indeed. May God bless you 👌."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about President Cyril Ramaphosa

A woman whispered 'Hello, Cupcake' to President Cyril Ramaphosa as he was passing her in a hall full of people, and he smiled and whispered a hello back.

A young Xhosa poet delivered a powerful praise poem for President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA), leaving online users touched.

A student greeted President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was driving a golf cart through her estate, with the cheeky nickname 'Cupcake', and he responded and even waved at her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News