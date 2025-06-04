A crèche teacher became the star of a moment after walking in on her class, which was participating in a viral challenge with total commitment

The clip was shared on TikTok, capturing the hilarious and wholesome scene as little learners held dramatic poses, with some even balancing on chairs and desks

Social media users were blown away by the kids' discipline and timing, joking about the one child who swung his backpack the entire time

A teacher walked in on her crèche class in a freezing position. Image: @gifts.galoreza

Source: TikTok

A teacher stepped into her crèche classroom only to find her cocomelons mid-freeze, with everyone playing along, except one cheeky kid, who was in his world.

The video, uploaded to TikTok by @gifts.galoreza, instantly lit up the platform, with viewers loving the playful chaos and calling it cuteness overload.

Tiny humans attempt the freeze challenge

The clip opens with the classroom already in full freeze mode. The kids stood like statues, some balancing on chairs, others stiff on top of tiny desks. One child had their back turned as if deep in thought, while others nailed their poses like pros.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The room was still, but the energy was epic. There was one tiny tot who completely missed the assignment. Way in the back, a little man was happily swinging his backpack, completely unbothered. The way he was vibing made the moment even more iconic.

Social media users were impressed by how they mastered the prank. Image: @gifts.galoreza

Source: TikTok

Mzansi loves the kids' video

The clip gained 326K views, 27K likes, and over 2.5K comments from social media users who enjoyed watching it. Many said it was a combination of cuteness and comedy, sharing it and tagging others.

Some users were amazed by how the little ones managed to stay so still, calling it 'crèche discipline goals.' Others were more focused on the moment, saying the challenge should be wrapped because the group had won it.

User @Shaz said:

"I love the one on the door as for pong-pong in the mouth, freezing nailed it 🤣🤣💗."

User @patty shared:

"Cocomelons won this challenge 🥰."

User @Viwe Cakata added:

"Absolutely love this one, ❤️the video had to be short because any second someone could crack 😂."

User @Smotho commented:

"Are we going to ignore the one who is busy swinging his school bag, athi andizi mina (he said, I'm not doing this 😂."

User @Linathijune added:

"I don’t even know why I’m crying, they’re so adorable 🥲♥️."

User @Thabs said:

"🤣 Cocomelon 🥰, I wonder what's promised to be given to them and behaved so well, challenge closed."

Watch the TikTok video here.

3 Briefly News articles about kids

A mom tested her toddler's patience levels by leaving fried chicken, burgers and chips in front of her, and telling her not to touch them until she returned, and she did as told.

A young mom showed how she carries both her twins on her back at the same time, impressing many social media users.

A toddler expressed concerns over his mother's slim figure, asking why she doesn't eat and become a big girl like his granny.

Source: Briefly News