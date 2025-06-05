A woman's dramatic weight loss journey, documented through before-and-after pictures, went viral on social media

The images quickly went viral, prompting humorous online comments suggesting that the "before" picture had to be AI-generated

Netizens playfully claimed that the content creator was "pulling their leg" due to the astonishing transformation

Her weight loss transformation is so wild, Mzansi thinks it's AI. Image: @beeqiya

The internet is a vast ocean of images, and among them, "before-and-after" transformations often capture significant attention. From home makeovers to dramatic artistic improvements, these visual comparisons highlight progress and inspire.

How to lose weight rapidly

However, a recent weight loss transformation shared by TikTok user @beeqiya has not only stunned Mzansi but also sparked widespread attention. According to Hopkins Medicine, it's not possible to target belly fat specifically through dieting. However, losing weight in general can help reduce your waistline. More importantly, it can decrease the dangerous layer of visceral fat, a type of fat located within the abdominal cavity that is not visible but increases health risks.

The images, which quickly went viral across social media platforms, depicted a woman whose "before" photo presented a significantly larger physique, almost to the point where some viewers found it difficult to reconcile with the "after" picture – a petite, confident woman. The difference was so obvious that it quickly led to speculation and joking accusations of artificial intelligence behind the transformation.

The weight loss journey trend on social media

There’s a significant and growing trend of sharing personal weight loss journeys on social media. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook have become digital diaries for individuals documenting their transformations, offering glimpses into their diets, exercise routines, struggles, and triumphs. There are different aspects to this trend. Many people find this way of documenting their journey to be a way for accountability and motivation because when people openly commit to something, it helps provide commitment to personal goals.

Mzansi’s ability to find humour in everything

While many reactions assumed the images are AI-generated, the commentary on the woman's transformation is as South African as it comes. Mzansi has a reputation for quick-wittedness, a sharp sense of sarcasm, and an ability to find humour in nearly any circumstance. This does not come from rude-spiritedness; it is a culture where friendly ribbing and ironic observation are used to express surprise, admiration, or disbelief, all in good fun. Whether it's a political fiasco, a tough social circumstance, or a jaw-dropping personal accomplishment, we South Africans like to mix in our real feelings with our well-intentioned laugh.

Mzansi's mixed reactions on the before and after transformation

Katleho Peach wrote:

“You think we are Siyacela’s family, neh! 😂”

Bee 🐝, who is the creator of the post, replied:

“Uzoboshwa ke manje! 😂🥲”

ZamaJali Mvuleni❣️ wrote:

“Aowa pic A is AI-generated. 🤣”

Bee 🐝, who is the creator of the post, denied the claims:

"😂🥲 Never that! 😌"

Luvokazi Jam-jam wrote:

“Hayi wena stop it. 🙊”

zolile.shiba wrote:

“Wena Nyosi ungasphaphel. 😭😭🤚🏽”

Jigsta Dicta wrote:

“Mina ngicela iRefund nge data lami sisi singa xabani.”

__lethabo.M wrote:

“You think we are all from KZN, neh???”

Nelisa-Badu wrote:

“Heeeee wena, heee o nagana ke mo Moja Love mo?🤔”

Mzwesh22

“Ozempic!”

thandeka dlamini629 commented:

“Same jeans, same pullover, okay! 😂”

