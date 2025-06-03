"One Day You Will Eat Us": Mzansi Woman Stuns SA As She Casually Feasts on Raw Liver in Video
- A woman shocked the online community with her antics, which left many people questioning her
- In the TikTok video, she showcased how she indulges in raw liver, which gained massive traction
- South Africans reacted with mixed feelings, taking to the comments section to call her out
One young lady in Mzansi caught the attention of many people with her antics, which she displayed in a TikTok video.
Woman feasts on raw liver
A clip posted by @yolandaaaa_ph on TikTok shocked netizens as it showed her feasting on raw liver, and the video quickly went viral.
@yolandaaaa_ph can be seen casually eating chunks of raw liver without flinching, while confidently addressing the camera. Her unusual dietary choice has drawn a mixture of fascination, disbelief, and concern from viewers across Mzansi.
Many users have taken to the comments to express their shock, with some questioning the health implications of consuming raw animal organs. Others were left queasy by the graphic visuals, while a few praised her bravery.
While some cultures have long included raw liver in traditional dishes, according to WebMD, "liver is a good source of iron, vitamin A, and B12," although liver is highly nutritious when cooked, rich in iron, vitamin A, and B12, eating it raw can carry significant health risks if not handled properly.
Taking to her TikTok caption, the woman simply said:
"I'm addicted."
It’s unclear what motivated the @yolandaaaa_ph to eat the raw liver on camera, but speculation ranges from a dietary challenge to an attempt to go viral. Regardless of her intention, the video has certainly sparked conversations around food safety, nutrition trends, and social media stunts.
Watch the video below:
SA shocked as woman casually eats raw liver
South African social media users were left shocked after a woman was seen casually eating raw liver in a viral TikTok video. Her bold act sparked mixed reactions, with some calling it brave and others warning about serious health risks as they took to the comments section, saying:
Xilaveko said:
"One day you will eat us."
Ms Phakathi expressed:
"It's always the pretty ones nkosi! Mama why?"
Iviwe added
"Finally I'm not the only one, and for me it's better than cooked liver."
Yo_hun_grey was concerned:
"Chom?! Is everything okay at home?"
Nontokozo Nonjabulo shared:
"Used to eat it until my miscarriages, now liver reminds me of the trauma ..but not going to lie raw liver with extra salt used to slaps."
Shabalala commented:
"Now we are not safe."
VEE BOY RSA replied:
"Hawwww I thought I'm the only one who eats raw liver."
