Melissa Peterman is an American actress, TV host, and comedian best known for her roles in Reba, Baby Daddy, and Young Sheldon. Beyond her acting achievements, Melissa has impressed countless fans with her height and remarkable weight loss journey, which has been a key part of her story.

A collage showcasing Melissa Peterman's weight loss from 2005 to 2006. Photos: Vince Bucci, Michael Buckner (Modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Melissa Peterman has been in the entertainment industry since 1996.

She has hosted the television game show Person, Place, or Thing since September 2023.

since September 2023. The American actress is married to John Brady , an American actor and producer.

, an American actor and producer. Because of her fame, Melissa Peterman’s height and weight loss have sparked curiosity among fans and media outlets.

Melissa Peterman’s profile summary

Full name Melissa Margaret Peterman Date of birth 1 July 1971 Age 53 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Edina, Minnesota, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity German, Swedish, and Scottish descent Weight 148 Ibs (67 kg) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Pamela Diane Father Allan Peterman Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband John Brady Children 1 School Burnsville High School University Minnesota State University Profession Actress, film producer, comedian, writer Net worth $8 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

The story of Melissa Peterman’s height and weight loss journey

The American media personality is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 148 pounds (67 kg). Melissa Peterman’s measurements are 36-30-37 inches or 91-76-94 centimetres.

Throughout Melissa's career, she has gone through various weight changes, including losing and gaining weight for certain TV roles. She underwent a significant weight loss transformation, shedding approximately 60 pounds after having her baby in 2005. Before her weight loss, the actress weighed around 208 pounds (94 kg).

Fast five facts about Melissa Peterman. Photo: Todd Williamson (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Melissa lose weight?

The Reba star did not undergo surgery as many might assume. Instead, she focused on three key things:

Healthy diet: Melissa ate more natural foods like vegetables, lean protein like chicken or fish, and whole grains. She cut down on sugar, unhealthy fats, and processed foods. Keeping up with a healthy diet and a busy life can be challenging sometimes. In a 2011 interview with Self, the actress said:

'I would like to be able to tell you that every morning I start my day with an organic egg white omelette with fresh spinach picked from my garden, a side of turkey bacon and a fresh fruit smoothie, but most mornings I eat cottage cheese from the container while looking for my son's shoes.'

Regular exercise : The TV personality started with light activities like walking, then added strength training to boost her metabolism.

: The TV personality started with light activities like walking, then added strength training to boost her metabolism. Positive mindset: Melissa’s weight loss journey also involved significant mental health improvements. She focused on loving herself and making changes at her own pace.

In a 2014 interview with Bustle, Peterman discussed how comfortable she is with her own body, stating:

'I can’t change [not] being little. So I celebrated it. I do think as you get older you should let things go. It’s like, ‘Yeah, I got a muffin top. I’ve earned it, and it was super fun making it. It’s awesome, and I don’t want to give back those breads and carbs. I like them.'

Melissa Peterman’s weight loss journey pictured from left to right in 2018, and in 2024. Photos: Bill Inoshita, Matthew Grimes Jr., Gregg DeGuire (Modified by editor)

Source: Getty Images

Melissa Peterman’s age and early life

The American actress is 53 years old as of 2024. She was born on 1 July 1971 in Edina, Minnesota, United States and resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. Melissa Peterman’s parents are Pamela Diane and Allan Peterman. She grew up alongside two siblings: an older sister named Juli and a younger brother.

The American television presenter graduated from Burnsville High School in Minnesota, United States and later enrolled at Minnesota State University in Mankato, where she pursued Theatre studies.

Melissa Peterman at the screening for Hallmark+’s "Mistletoe Murders" and "Finding Mr. Christmas" at Soho House West Hollywood on 29 October 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Career highlights

Melissa Peterman began her career after she was cast as Madeline Monroe in the play Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding at Hey City Theater. In 1996, she landed her first movie role, playing Hooker #2 in the film Fargo.

Melissa gained prominence for her roles as Barbra Jean Booker-Hart on the television series Reba and as Bonnie Wheeler in Baby Daddy. Since September 2023, she has been hosting the television game show Person, Place or Thing. Some of the shows and movies Melissa Peterman has appeared in include:

Young Sheldon (2017–2024)

(2017–2024) American Dad! (2005)

(2005) Fargo (1996)

(1996) Happy's Place (2024 to present)

(2024 to present) Reba (2001–2007)

(2001–2007) General Hospital (2015)

(2015) Just Shoot Me! (1997–2003)

What is Melissa Peterman’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Los Angeles-based entertainer has an alleged net worth of $8 million. She earns most of her money from acting and hosting TV shows.

Who is Melissa Peterman’s husband?

Melissa Peterman and John Brady at the US Department of State on 1 December 2018 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Ron Sachs

Source: Getty Images

The American entertainer has been married to John Brady for over two decades. The two first met in Minnesota, where they still own a home, and dated for two years before tying the knot on 5 June 1999.

Frequently asked questions

How tall is Melissa Peterman? She is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

She is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. Is Melissa Peterman naturally blonde? The American television host is naturally blonde.

The American television host is naturally blonde. Who is Melissa Peterman married to in real life? The blonde actress is married to actor John Brady.

The blonde actress is married to actor John Brady. Does Melissa Peterman have kids? The actress has a son named Riley David Brady, born on 20 October 2005.

The actress has a son named Riley David Brady, born on 20 October 2005. What is Melissa Peterman doing today? She is currently starring as Gabby in Happy’s Place on NBC. Peterman is also the main judge in a Hallmark reality series Finding Mr. Christmas.

Melissa Peterman’s height, weight loss journey, and life story have made her a fascinating figure in Hollywood. From her standout roles in various movies and TV shows to her inspiring transformation, she continues to capture fans’ attention.

