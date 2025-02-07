Pickle Wheat's net worth: How much does the Swamp People star earn?

The History Channel reality TV show Swamp People has catapulted its cast members to fame and fortune, including Pickle Wheat. The talented alligator hunter continues her family tradition and has made significant earnings. It is no wonder Pickle Wheat's net worth is a subject of interest.

A collage of Pickle Wheat and her husband, Joshua Kippes. Photos: Cheyenne 'pickle' Wheat (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

Pickle Wheat is an alligator hunter and reality TV star from Poydras, Louisiana.

and from Poydras, Louisiana. Wheat rose to prominence in season 12 of the History Channel's Swamp People .

of the History Channel's . At the age of 29, Pickle amassed an impressive net worth.

Pickle Wheat's captivating net worth

According to Current Affairs Magazine and Metro Biography, Pickle Wheat from Swamp People's net worth is $500,000.

Coming from a long line of swampers, with her great-grandfather being one of St. Bernard Parish's first alligator hunters, she reflects deeply on her heritage. In 2021, she told Pop Culture:

He [Grandpa] had a unique style of shooting that managed to keep his people safe and fed for many years… It’s important to me and my family to continue to share what we’ve learned from our ancestors and to keep following the grain. It keeps us rooted and happy.

What does Pickle Wheat do for a living?

The TV personality is a skilled gator hunter and reality TV star on Swamp People. She also works in her family's gator wrangling business and crafts custom duck and turkey calls. She shared the following in an Instagram post:

We are definitely a squirrel hunting family! It’s such a blessing as a mom of almost three now, to know the countless unprocessed meals we put away in the freezer hunting season. We eating good, that’s for sure!

With a strong social media presence, Pickle engages fans through Cameo. She also leverages Instagram and TikTok, boasting over 110,000 and 45,000 followers, respectively. Her Facebook page has over 429,000 followers.

How does Pickle Wheat make money?

As a top reality show star, the Louisiana native has leveraged her talents for success. Here is how she built her impressive earnings.

Reality TV appearances

The young reality star gained recognition in 2021 after joining season 12 of Swamp People on the History Channel. As one of the few female alligator hunters on the show, her impressive skills quickly earned her a loyal following. She continued in seasons 13 and 14 and later appeared in the spinoff Swamp People: Serpent Invasion.

How much does Pickle Wheat make per episode?

Although Pickle Wheat's salary from Swamp People is not explicitly stated, it is estimated at $10,000 per episode. According to Distractify, cast members typically earn between $10,000 and $30,000 per episode.

Family business

Pickle Wheat's family runs Wheat's Custom Calls, a business passed down through generations. Established by her great-grandfather in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, the company specialises in creating high-quality, customisable duck and goose calls.

The family has built a strong online presence through their YouTube and Facebook pages, showcasing their hunting, fishing, and call-making expertise.

Merchandise sales

In addition to her TV career, the reality star expanded her brand by launching a merchandise line on her official website featuring t-shirts, hats, and signed memorabilia. This business venture adds another layer to her growing wealth and entrepreneurial success.

Who are Pickle Wheat's parents?

The TV star was born to Eddie and Missie Wheat and grew up alongside her brother, James, in Poydras, Louisiana. In an interview with Louisiana Sportsman, she shared how alligator hunting was a constant in her childhood, recalling:

Most of my hunting growing up was with my dad and my brother. We were the three amigos. Alligator hunting was always kind of part of growing up. I think when you’re around it your whole childhood, you’re just used to it.

How did Pickle get her nickname?

Born Cheyenne Nicole Wheat, Pickle from Swamp People explained the origin of her nickname in an interview with Pop Culture. She shared:

My nickname came from my daddy. My middle name is Nicole, and when you say ‘Cheyenne Nicole’ enough; it starts to sound like ‘shiny pickle.’ I got obsessed with pickles from a young age.

Is Pickle Wheat married?

The reality star is married to Joshua Kippes, a medical technician from New Orleans. They married in late 2024 and welcomed a daughter in April 2023.

Frequently asked questions

Pickle Wheat alongside famous gator hunters like Troy Landry has made a lasting impression on Swamp People fans. Here are some top questions about the reality star with the best answers.

How much does Pickle make on Swamp People ? The Swamp People star earns an estimated $10,000 per episode.

The star earns an estimated per episode. Who is the father of Pickle Wheat's baby? Her baby's father is her husband, Joshua Kippes, who is a medical technician.

An early passion for hunting and continuing her family business has driven Pickle Wheat's net worth. Her role on Swamp People amplified her fame as a reality star, leading to a growing fortune that reflects her success and dedication to the craft.

