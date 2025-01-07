Vanderpump star Lala Kent's net worth and glamorous lifestyle

Bravo's most-watched series, Vanderpump Rules, has some of Hollywood's most talented and richest cast, including Lala Kent. With her fame, she has earned 2.4 million followers on her Instagram account and millions on her other social media handles. What is Lala Kent's net worth, and how did she achieve fame?

Lala Kent at the 73rd annual Miss USA Pageant at Peacock Theater on 4 August 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper, River Callaway/Variety (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lala Kent is an American reality television personality, actress, business mogul, and author. In addition to accumulating millions from her numerous movies and TV show appearances, she is a business genius with various lucrative businesses. She is the brain behind the iconic brand name Give Them Lala.

Profile summary

Full name Lauren Elyse Burningham Nicknames Lauryn Kent, Lala Kent Gender Female Date of birth 2 September 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Salt Lake City, Utah, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 58 kg (128 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Parents Kent and Lisa Burningham Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Randall Emmett Children 2 Profession Actress, singer, entrepreneur Social media Instagram

What is Lala Kent's net worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Sharing how delighted she is and how her role in Vanderpump Rules shot her into the limelight, Lala told Parade in 2024:

I am feeling extremely grateful for that chapter in my life. Vanderpump Rules catapulted me into doing what I love to do. It has brought so much opportunity, and I don't think it was any secret after that finale episode that it just felt very final.

How does Lala Kent make money?

She earns from her acting career, which has led to music and her successful business. She told the host of Turning The Tables on 4 December 2024:

I have reached a level of independence that I thought I would never have. Financially, I don't need anybody.

Facts about Vanderpump star Lala Kent. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo (modified by author)

Source: Original

Acting and TV personality

Lala Kent made her acting debut in 2009 with the movie Reflections in the Mud and has since appeared in numerous films. In 2015, she got her breakthrough role in Bravo's docuseries Vanderpump Rules, shot in Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant SUR.

Kent also hosts a podcast, Give Them Lala, which discusses relationships, mental health, and personal growth. She is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. As per IMDb, here are some of the movies and TV shows Lala Kent has starred in:

The Mentor (2014)

(2014) One Shot (2014)

(2014) Pitching Love and Catching Faith (2015)

(2015) Hard Kill (2020)

(2020) Out of Death (2021)

How much does Lala Kent make per episode?

Reports indicate Lala Kent's salary is at least $25,000 per episode of Vanderpump Rules, which she secured after being promoted to series regular in 2017. The core cast earned $10,000 but increased after negotiations, as per Hollywood Reporter.

Who is the highest paid on Vanderpump Rules?

Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly the highest-paid cast member, earning over $50,000 per episode, as Stylecaster noted. As an executive producer and main cast member, her annual salary for a 20-episode season is around $1 million.

In comparison, the Vanderpump Rules salary for other cast members like Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Katie Maloney is around $25,000 per episode.

Lala Kent at her celebration of style and modern motherhood in November 2024 at Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin

Source: Getty Images

Model and author

Lala models for top brands like Forever 21 and Dior and is represented by KK Entertainment, PMK, and BNC. She endorses brands like DIFF Eyewear and PrettyLittleThing. As an author, in 2021, she published her book Give Them Lala.

Lala Kent's house and real estate venture

As Realtor published, she owns multiple properties, including a $3.1 million home in Sherman Oaks, California, purchased in April 2024. Another is a getaway destination in Palm Springs, bought in March 2023 for around $1.35 million.

Before her divorce from her husband Randall Emmett, they lived in Bel Air. The house reportedly cost $6.3 million.

Is Lala Kent a singer?

She has dabbled in music as well. Her single Boy, released in 2017, has topped the music charts and earned her millions. Her songs are on platforms like Apple, Deezer, and Spotify, and she has 8,776 monthly listeners. Below are some of her songs:

Boy feat. DJ Duffey (2017)

feat. DJ Duffey (2017) 4 U feat. Sean2 Miles and Mowii Elviz (2017)

feat. Sean2 Miles and Mowii Elviz (2017) Love Yourself (2019)

(2019) How Could You Leave Me (2020)

(2020) Christmas Slay (2023)

What business does Lala own?

The actress owns several brands in-store and online, including Give Them Lala Beauty and Give Them Lala Skin. Her beauty line offers a range of cruelty-free, high-quality cosmetics, while her make-up brand provides moisturising products.

Lala Kent's business ventures include a baby wardrobe company named Give Them Lala Baby. The inspiration came after the birth of her first daughter, Ocean. In an Instagram post in 2022, she said:

I want to drop in and say THANK YOU for supporting Give Them Lala Baby for the past year. This is my passion project because it was inspired by my boo-boo.

She partners with PETA and Leaping Bunny. The TV personality also offers a merch item called the Send It to Darrell hoodie.

Lala on the What Happens Live With Andy Cohen show. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

What products does Lala make?

She specialises in products that enhance people's beauty. As published on her company's official website, some of the products she focuses on include:

Matte + Moisture Lip Wand

Glosses

Matte liquid lipsticks

Batiste Dry Shampoo

Cream lipsticks

Highlighters

Eyeliner

Lala Kent's net worth stems from her dedication to her career and business. She has made a name for herself in Hollywood, earned money, and keeps building her empire.

READ ALSO: Shane Gillis' net worth: How much does the comedian really earn?

As Briefly.co.za published, comedian Shane Gillis has become a well-rounded entertainer, from sold-out comedy shows to critically acclaimed podcasts and notable TV appearances.

His diverse pursuits have fueled curiosity about his financial accomplishments. What is Shane Gillis' net worth, and how much does he earn?

Source: Briefly News