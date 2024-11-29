Shane Gillis' net worth: How much does the comedian really earn?

Comedian Shane Gillis has become a well-rounded entertainer, from sold-out comedy shows to critically acclaimed podcasts and notable TV appearances. His diverse pursuits have fueled curiosity about his financial accomplishments. But what is Shane Gillis' net worth, and how much does he earn?

Comedian Shane Gillis at Citizens Bank Park in May 2024. Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Tim Nwachukwu (modified by author)

Shane Gillis is a multifaceted entertainer whose comedy career began in 2012 with stand-up performances in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He gained recognition as a comedian and expanded his talents into acting, debuting in the 2016 TV series Delco Proper. Today, Gillis thrives as a stand-up comedian, sketch writer, radio personality, YouTuber, and podcast host.

Shane Gillis' profile summary

Full name Shane Michael Gillis Gender Male Date of birth 11 December 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 6'0" (183 cm) Weight 82 kg (181 lbs) Body measurements in inches 44-36-38 Body measurements in centimetres 112-91-97 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Joan Gillis Father Phil Gillis Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Grace Brassel School Trinity High School University Elon University, West Chester University Profession Stand-up comedian, actor, writer, podcaster, YouTuber Social media Instagram

What is Shane Gillis' net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the stand-up comedian's net worth is between $2 million and $4 million. In a 2021 interview with RVA Mag, he reflected on his journey from performing at small-town comedy clubs while still honing his craft. He shared:

I don't think I had a goal. I just liked doing it [comedy]. But if anything was the goal it's to be able to host at the club. You want to be good enough because you see the guys who are hosting, and you want to be like, 'I can do that. I'm just as funny as them. I can do that.'

How much does Shane Gillis' make?

Although Shane Gillis' salary remains undisclosed, the comedian has amassed wealth through various means, including stand-up comedy, podcast, TV and movie appearances. Here is a closer look at how he earns from his diverse ventures.

Facts about Shane Gillis. Photo: Jamie McCarthy on Getty Images (modified by author)

Stand-up comedy

The American entertainer started his stand-up career in 2012 in Harrisburg. His breakthrough came in 2015 when he won Philly's Phunniest in 2016. By 2019, he performed at Comedy Central's Clusterfest and was named a New Face at Montreal's Just for Laughs festival.

In September 2019, he was briefly cast on Saturday Night Live but fired following public backlash over past controversial remarks. Despite the setback, he was named Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at The Interrobang's 2019 Comedy Awards.

According to Rolling Stone, the stand-up comedian returned to Saturday Night Live in 2024, hosting the 24 February episode nearly five years after his firing.

Shane Gillis' podcast

In 2016, the comedian co-launched Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast with Matt McCusker. By 2017, he became a regular guest on The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder. Since 2021, he has appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and several other podcasts, including The Adam Friedland Show and The Doug Stanhope Podcast.

Shane Gillis' movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb page, the comedian began his acting career in 2016 with Delco Proper. Since then, he has appeared in several shows and movies, including:

Eminem: Houdini (2024)

(2024) Kill Tony (2022-2024)

(2022-2024) Gilly and Keeves (2020-2023)

(2020-2023) Bupkis (2023)

(2023) Gilly and Keeves: The Special (2022)

(2022) Dweck (2019)

(2019) Yous Got Somethin', Right There (2018)

Shane Gillis' specials

Gillis debuted his comedy special Live in Austin on YouTube in 2021, amassing 35 million views. In 2023, he followed up with his second special, Beautiful Dogs, which premiered on Netflix.

Shane Gillis onstage during Netflix is a Joke Fest: Tires Special Screening at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in May 2024. Photo: Charley Gallay

How much did Shane Gillis make from Netflix?

While the details are not public, Shane Gillis' Netflix deal is valued at $1 million. It includes a second season of Tires (set for 2025), with the first season already acquired and a new stand-up special.

What is Shane Gillis' Bud Light deal worth?

The 2024 endorsement deal, including Super Bowl ads and support for his tour, is undisclosed. The beer brand announced the partnership on Instagram:

Welcome to the team @shanemgillis, excited to be a part of your 2024 tour.

What is the value of Shane Gillis' house?

He reportedly owns a $1.7 million luxury home in Pacific Palisades, California, purchased in 2023. The four-bedroom property features a pool, gaming room, home theatre, and gym.

Where is Shane Gillis' family from?

Shane Gillis was born to Phil and Joan Gillis in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. He grew up with two sisters: Kait, an executive director at the Brethren Housing Association, and Sarah, a production designer at Carnegie Mellon University.

What did Shane Gillis study in college?

The podcaster earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. As Hollywood Life reported, after high school, he briefly attended the United States Military Academy at West Point before transferring to Elon University and West Chester University, where he graduated.

Shane Gillis onstage during OnSight: A Late-Night Therapy Show for Comics at Chelsea Music Hall on 7 March 2023. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

FAQS

Shane Gillis' quick wit and unapologetic style have made him a unique voice in comedy. With a growing fan base, here are questions and the best answers about the entertainer.

How much is Shane Gillis worth? His estimated net worth ranges between $2 million and $4 million.

His estimated net worth ranges between $2 million and $4 million. Who is Shane Gillis' wife? The comedian is not married and has no wife.

The comedian is not married and has no wife. Is Shane Gillis gay? Despite speculation about his private life, the entertainer is not gay.

Despite speculation about his private life, the entertainer is not gay. What is Shane Gillis' age? The podcaster is 36 years old, born on 11 December 1987.

The podcaster is 36 years old, born on 11 December 1987. Who is Shane Gillis' girlfriend? He is reportedly dating Grace Brassel, an Instagram model and content creator.

He is reportedly dating Grace Brassel, an Instagram model and content creator. Who are Shane Gillis' parents? His parents are Phil and Joan Gillis, both of Irish Catholic heritage.

As a testament to persistence, Shane Gillis' net worth reveals that talent plus dedication equals success. With a career rooted in comedy, he continues to transform his craft into fortune, poised to achieve even greater wealth and recognition in the future.

