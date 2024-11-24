Colby Brock's age, family and bio: All about the famous YouTuber

At Colby Brock's age as a teenager in the mid-2010s, he was already famous on Vine alongside his high school best friend Sam Golbach. The two are still close and have over 13.3 million subscribers and billions of views on their shared YouTube channel. Colby has also been on a personal journey, including his battle with cancer.

Colby Brock attends the Build Series at Build Studio on September 05, 2019, in New York City (L). Photo: Jim Spellman on Getty Images/@colbybrock on Instagram (modified by author)

Colby Brock is a Kansas native but moved to Los Angeles when his content creating career started taking off. Since he began in 2014 alongside Sam, the duo has made huge strides, including winning the Teen Choice Award for Choice YouTuber (2019) and the Streamy Award for Best Action or Sci-Fi Series (2019).

Colby Brock's profile summary

Full name Cole Robert Brock Date of birth January 2, 1997 Age 27 years old in 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Stanley, Johnson County, Kansas Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm) Shoe size 11 US Weight Approx. 68 kg (150 lbs) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Malia (2024 to date) Parents Layne and Lesa Siblings Gage (brother) Education Blue Valley High School Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Years active 2014 to date Social media YouTube X (Twitter) Instagram TikTok

Colby Brock's age

The YouTuber is 27 years old as of 2024. Colby Brock's birthday is January 2, 1997. He was born and raised in Stanley, Johnson County, Kansas.

Top 5 facts about YouTuber Colby Brock. Photo: @colbybrock on Instagram (modified by author)

Colby Brock's height and physical stats

Brock is around 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm) tall, according to his IMDB profile. He weighs approximately 68 kg (150 pounds).

The influencer revealed in a January 2021 YouTube video that he wears shoe size 11 US. He has blue eyes and brown hair, which he sometimes dyes to other colours.

Colby Brock's girlfriend

Brock is currently dating social media star Malia Gee. They started their relationship in early 2024 and regularly post about each other on their TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Colby Brock and Malia Gee attend the world premiere of Prime Video's 'Fallout' at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 09, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Does Colby Brock have a child?

There have been rumours that Colby Brock's daughter is called Alli Brock, who he allegedly welcomed when he was 16 years old. The rumour started around September 2017 after a story was written on Wattpad titled Secret – Colby Brock's Daughter.

Wattpad is an online platform where users can read and write their original stories, and the story about Colby Brock's daughter is just fiction. In a July 2022 X (Twitter) post, he confirmed the rumours were false, writing,

Why does Google say I have a child?

Colby Brock's siblings and parents

Colby is the son of Lesa and Layne Brock. His father, Layne, is a software engineer and has worked for Cerner Corporation in Kansas City. The YouTuber was raised alongside his brother, Gage. Colby Brock's family occasionally features on his social media posts.

Colby Brock with his parents and his brother Gage. Photo: @gage_brock (modified by author)

Colby Brock's cancer battle

Brock was diagnosed with testicular cancer on his left testis in early 2023. He shared the news in a February 2023 Instagram post, writing,

I went to see a doctor for some pain I was having in my lower pelvis/left testis, and after scans/blood work, I was told I had a mass in my ball that was 95% likely to be cancer. Obviously, the "cancer" word is scary, and I'm still in disbelief about the whole situation, but my scans showed that I caught it early.

The YouTuber underwent testicular surgery to remove the affected testis and started his chemotherapy journey in April 2023. He later announced in a July 2023 Instagram post that he was cancer-free.

Colby Brock in Las Vegas, Nevada, in April 2023 (L). Photo: @colbybrock (modified by author)

Colby Brock's career

Brock's journey as a content creator started in 2014 when he teamed up with his high school best friend Sam Golbach to create the Sam and Colby Vine account. They had amassed over 1 million followers on the app when it was shut down in 2016.

The duo had a seamless transition to YouTube, where they have over 13.3 million followers on their channel as of November 2024. Their content often features them exploring abandoned or haunted locations, reacting to terrifying TikToks, and participating in various challenges and pranks.

The duo made their big-screen debut in October 2024 with the film Sam and Colby: The Legend of Skinwalker Ranch. Colby started his solo self-titled YouTube channel, which has over 3.32 million subscribers. He is also on other social media platforms where he shares a mix of lifestyle, comedy, and adventure content.

Colby Brock's net worth

The Kansas native is estimated to be worth $3 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His primary sources of income include his YouTube channel, merchandise sales, and various business ventures.

Colby Brock and Sam Golbach attend the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

FAQs

Since his Vine days and later transition to YouTube, Colby and his partner Sam have remained relatable with their thrilling adventures. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the YouTuber;

What is Colby Brock's real name?

The influencer's birth name is Cole Robert Brock. He uses Colby for his online persona.

How old is Colby Brock right now?

Colby is 27 years old as of 2024. The YouTube star was born on January 2, 1997, in Kansas, United States.

Is Colby older than Sam?

Colby Brock is one month younger than his YouTube partner, Sam Golbach. Colby is a Capricorn born on January 2, 1997, while Sam is a Sagittarius born on November 27, 1996.

Are Sam and Colby brothers?

YouTubers Sam and Colby are not brothers. They are best friends who met in high school and gained fame together on Vine before transitioning to YouTube. Their close friendship and chemistry have been a big part of their success as content creators.

Is Colby Brock gay?

Colby Brock is not gay. Rumours started circulating about his sexual orientation due to his close bond with his best friend Sam Golbach and because he used to keep his personal life private.

Did Colby Brock get married?

The YouTube star is not married and has never tied the knot. He is currently in a relationship with Malia Gee, who he has been dating since early 2024.

Sam Golbach and Colby Brock attend the 2019 Streamys Social Good Awards at YouTube Space LA on December 09, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Andrew Toth

At Colby Brock's age of 27 years, he is one of the most successful YouTubers alongside Sam Golbach. With a dedicated following across multiple social media platforms, he remains a prominent figure in the online community.

