Who is Jesse James West? Biography and net worth of the fitness influencer

Jesse James West is an influential bodybuilder and fitness enthusiast. He initially gained attention through his self-titled YouTube channel, where he shares workout routines, diet tips, and fitness challenges. Today, he boasts of having over 8 million followers and counting across his various social media platforms.

Jesse James West was a skilled lacrosse player since he was young. He decided to leave the sport after college after finding his passion for fitness and content creation. The New Jersey native has since achieved remarkable success and often works with top influencers and fitness professionals.

Jesse James West's profile summary

Full name Jesse James West Other names JJW Date of birth January 25, 2000 Age 24 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Sparta, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 9.5 inches (1.76 m/176 cm) Weight Approx. 183 pounds (83 kg) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Claudia Walsh Siblings Chris West (sister) Education Montclair State University, New Jersey (Communication and Media) Sparta High School Profession Social media influencer, fitness enthusiast, bodybuilder Years active 2016 to date Social media Instagram YouTube 1 YouTube 2 TikTok Website jessejameswest.com

Jesse James West's age and birthplace

The fitness influencer is 24 years old in 2024. West was born on January 25, 2000, in Sparta, New Jersey.

How tall is Jesse James West?

Jesse James West's height is 5 feet 9.5 inches (1.76 m/176 cm). He measured his height in a May 2023 YouTube video with Eric Kanevsky.

Jesse James West's weight was revealed to be 183 pounds (83 kg). His shredded weight goes to approximately 172 pounds (78 kg). The influencer's other body measurements are as highlighted;

Shoulders: 49.5 inches

49.5 inches Calves: 15.5 inches

15.5 inches Legs: 24 inches

24 inches Arms: 16 inches

Jesse James West's parents and siblings

The YouTuber has not shared many details about his parents, but he occasionally features them in his videos. He has a sister called Chris West.

In July 2021, Jesse James surprised his dad with his dream motorcycle. In the YouTube video, he shared his dad's impact on his life, saying,

First thing that my dad taught me from when I was a kid until now was to always stay three steps ahead of everybody. Work so hard that you are always ahead, and you can never fall back.

Who is Jesse James West's wife?

The fitness influencer is not married yet. JJW is currently in a relationship with fitness model and social media personality Claudia Walsh.

Is Jesse James West still dating Claudia?

Jesse James West's girlfriend is still Claudia Walsh. The couple started dating in 2021 and have been sharing their adventures on social media. In February 2024, he went to Claudia's father to ask for his permission to marry his daughter, and he said, 'Yes.'

The couple got engaged in mid-February 2024. Claudia shared the news on Instagram with the simple caption, 'Forever & ever.' In August 2024, she took to Instagram to celebrate her future husband for reaching 5 million YouTube subscribers, writing,

I've watched this man put his literal blood, sweat and tears into his career over the last 3+ years. Growing from 500k to 5 million subscribers as of today. All while staying one of the most humble and kind people I know. I have the coolest future husband ever. I'm so proud of you, Jesse. You embody what it means to be relentless. I know there is nothing you can't do. I love you forever & ever, and I can't wait to see what's next!

What is Jesse James West famous for?

Jesse James West is famous for his fitness content on social media. He started uploading content on YouTube in 2016 while still in high school. His initial content focused on his lacrosse training and workout routines.

West started gaining recognition around 2020 when he made content creation his full-time career. His main YouTube channel currently has over 5.63 million subscribers and more than 1.84 billion views. He opened a second YouTube channel in May 2021.

The YouTuber occasionally collaborates with renowned athletes, fitness enthusiasts and influencers. Some of his notable collaborations include Jake Paul, multi-Olympia champion Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler, Jeremy Buendia, Jeff Nippard, Eddie Hall, and Sadic Hadzovic.

Jesse's fame has extended to other social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. He also has a podcast called Stay Relentless.

The influencer sells his fitness programs via his official website and has a clothing brand called Relentless USA. He is also a brand ambassador for the GymShark clothing brand, the Gorilla Mind energy drink, and FlexPro Meals.

Was Jesse James West a D1 athlete?

James is a former D1 athlete. He initially played lacrosse in the attack position as part of Lehigh University's Division 1 lacrosse team in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He transferred from the school after one semester so that he could focus on more than just schoolwork and lacrosse.

He continued to play at Montclair State University in New Jersey until 2020, when he started creating social media content full-time. He also played the sport while attending Sparta High School.

Jesse James West's net worth

The YouTuber's net worth is estimated to be between $1.5 million and $3 million, according to Networth Mirror and Famous People Today. He has accumulated his wealth through his successful YouTube channel, sponsorships, and various fitness-related ventures.

Jesse James West has carved out a significant niche that makes him an influential figure in the world of fitness-related content creation. His dedication to the craft continues to earn him a growing audience on and off social media.

