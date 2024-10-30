John Summit: Age, height, real name, net worth, DJ career, and more

Before reaching 30 years of age, John Summit was listed on Forbes 30 Under 30 in Music. The prominent DJ, remixer, and music producer from Illinois came into the limelight in 2020 after the release of his hit track Deep End. This article highlights lesser-known facts about John Summit.

Summit in Ohio, United States, for a DJ gig in early June 2024 (L). Photo: @johnsummit (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

John Summit was exposed to house music at a young age, owing to his native roots near Chicago. After leaving his corporate job to pursue music, he has earned several accolades, including Forbes 30 Under 30 in Music (2024) and Dancing Astronaut Breakout Artist of the Year (2021).

John Summit's profile summary

Full name John Walter Schuster Date of birth July 29, 1994 Age 30 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Naperville, Illinois, United States Current residence Miami, Florida Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Irish-Italian Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m/172 cm) Weight Approx. 70 kg (154 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Parents Walter and Tamara Siblings Brooke (sister) Education University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Neuqua Valley High School Profession Producer, DJ, remixer Genre House, techno, electronic dance music Label Experts Only Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook YouTube Spotify Website johnsummitmerch.com

John Summit's age and real name

John Summit, whose real name is John Walter Schuster is 30 years old as of 2024. The house DJ was born on July 29, 1994. His nickname, Summit, is derived from his love for mountains and skiing.

Is John Summit Asian?

The producer is not Asian. John Summit has white ethnic roots with mixed Irish and Italian heritage.

Top 5 facts about house DJ John Summit. Photo: @johnsummit on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Where is John Summit from?

The house DJ was born and raised in Naperville, Illinois, United States, near Chicago. He went to high school at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville before he relocated to Urbana-Champaign for his university education.

John is currently based in Miami, Florida. In March 2023, he purchased a $1.65 million three-bedroom house at the Marquis in Downtown Miami. He owns another apartment in Chicago.

What did John Summit do before DJing?

John Summit's background is in accounting. He holds a Bachelor of Arts/Science degree in the field from the University of Illinois Urbana-Campaign. He also did a master's degree at the institution.

The house DJ was previously employed as a certified public accountant at Ernst & Young, one of the Big Four accounting firms. He did not like working the desk job as he found the career to be 'soul-crushing.'

He decided to save money that would enable him to pursue music full time. His parents supported his decision but not wholeheartedly. He told Beatportal in July 2022 that they were happy he had a backup plan.

They always knew I had a Master's degree to fall back on – When I first quit my accounting job, I was not really a big DJ. I was making like, maybe $500 or $750 a gig, and those gigs were few and far between. Then the music blew up, and now they're my biggest fans.

John Summit during his solo headline rave at Parc Olympique de Montréal in early September 2024 (L). Photo: @johnsummit (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

John Summit's music career

Schuster started his journey in music during his college years and would DJ at local venues in Urbana-Champaign, like The Red Lion and Canopy Club. His breakthrough came in 2019 with the release of his track Deep End on Defected Records, which became the longest-running Beatport No.1 track of the year.

He has since been featured at major festival stages like Coachella, Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, and Electric Daisy Carnival. He has also headlined venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City, BMO Stadium, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Summit's highly anticipated debut album, Comfort In Chaos, came out in July 2024. He currently gets over 8.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

In 2022, John started his journey as a music producer. He established his record label called Experts Only, formerly called Off The Grid Records. He told Forbes in July 2024 that he started the label to help other upcoming artists just like how others believed in him.

I think that's how you keep the music scene fresh – I can be like a curator and help other people just like people helped me.

What is John Summit's music genre?

The DJ's sound is a blend of tech-house, techno, and electronic dance music. In his Beatportal interview in July 2022, he shared why he loves the sound, saying,

House and techno are my (thing), but I'm including a lot more melody and progression in my tracks nowadays – You see it in the 'Escape' remix and really see it in 'Human'. I love melodies that make you feel good, and love the drums in house, and the driving basslines in tech-house and techno, so I try to mesh all that together.

DJ John Summit performs during Ocean Drive's 'Art of The Party', celebrating Alessandra Ambrosio at Fontainebleau on December 07, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Aaron Davidson

Source: Getty Images

John Summit's net worth

The former CPA is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $3 million in 2024, according to Business Radar and Inklix. His wealth is attributed to his successful career as a DJ and music producer.

John Summit's girlfriend

The Deep End hitmaker has been linked to influencer Ashtin Earle since June 2024. They have been spotted packing PDAs on multiple occasions. Ashtin addressed the rumour on July 11, 2024, while appearing on her sister Alix Earle's podcast, saying that they were 'just having fun.'

In his July 2024 interview with People, Summit revealed that he was scared of getting into a new relationship after being heartbroken. He added that he did not want to ruin his thriving career.

The week I left my accounting job, I also found out my girlfriend was cheating on me, so I quit that, and I quit the girlfriend in the same week – I've been single ever since, so then I'm kind of scared of it - if I do get a relationship, it's going to ruin my career, because everything's going so good.

Ashti Earle celebrating the 4th of July 2024 in The Hamptons (R). Photo: @ashtinearle (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

The EDM DJ John Summit has reached worldwide popularity. With fame and fortune, queries into his personal life are inevitable. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How tall is John Summit? His listed height is 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m/172 cm) tall. He weighs around 70 kg (154 pounds) and has dark brown hair with green eyes.

His listed height is 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m/172 cm) tall. He weighs around 70 kg (154 pounds) and has dark brown hair with green eyes. When was John Summit born? John Walter Schuster was born on July 29, 1994.

At John Summit's age of 30, he has established himself as a household name in the EDM and tech-house music scene. Leaving his CPA job to follow his passion as a DJ has paid off as he continues to perform at major venues.

READ ALSO: Shanin Blake: Age, ethnicity, boyfriend, parents, net worth, bio

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about upcoming pop singer Shanin Blake. She gained recognition because of her unique aesthetic, which earned her the nickname Hippy Barbie.

Shanin has an inspiring grass-to-riches journey after spending several years as a homeless teenage mother. Check the article for more on her rise to fame.

Source: Briefly News