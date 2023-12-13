How much does Alix Earle make in 2024? The Tik-Tok star's net worth

Alix Earle is an American social media influencer and podcast host, taking the world by storm as one of the fastest-growing creators on TikTok, garnering more than 6.2 million followers. Alix's influence extends beyond her follower count as she has inspired her hashtags #AlixEarle and #AlixEarleEffect) and her candidness about her life has earned her the title of the internet's hot best friend.

Earle became an internet sensation due to her engaging content on beauty, fashion and lifestyle. She shares her life's unfiltered struggles with acne and relationship problems, making her trustworthy and relatable to her followers. Following her social media success, fans have been curious about her earnings. So, how much does Alix Earl make?

Alix Earle's profile summary

Full name Alix Earle Gender Female Date of birth December 16, 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 13 December 2023) Birthplace New Jersey, United States Current residence Miami, Florida Nationality American Zodiac sign Sagittarius Religion Christian Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 53 kg (Approx) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Body measurements 38-28-42 inches Alma mater Red Bank Catholic High School College University of Miami Parents Thomas Earle and Alisa Earle Siblings Ashtin Earle ( Sister ), Izabel Earle, Penelope Earle and Thomas James Earle II. Marital status In a relationship Boyfriend Braxton Berrios Profession TikToker, Influencer, blogger and model Social media Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter) Net worth $6 million

How old is Alix Earle?

Alix (age 23 years as of 2023) was born on December 16, 2000, in Monmouth County, New Jersey, in the United States of America. She stands at a height of 5 feet 6 inches and weighs around 53 kilograms.

The content creator, Alix Earle, was raised in an upper-middle-class family, holds American nationality, and follows Christianity.

Alix Earle's family

Alix's father, Thomas (TJ) Earle, owns a New Jersey-based construction company, Earle Construction; her mother is Alisa Earle. Her parents divorced when she was in third grade, and her father later remarried Ashley Dupre.

Earle is the oldest of 5 siblings. Her sister, Ashtin Earle, often appears on her social media platforms. Earle has also featured her three younger step-siblings, Izabel Earle, Penelope Earle and Thomas James Earle II, whom her father welcomed with Ashley.

Where did Alix Earle go to college?

According to her LinkedIn, Alix completed her schooling at the Red Bank Catholic High School in 2019. She later attended the University of Miami in Florida and graduated with a marketing degree in May 2023. Her college life was integral to her brand and persona in the early days of her TikTok career.

While in college, she was a marketing intern for their family business, an asphalt and construction company. She has also worked with Hazel Boutique in the past.

Who is Alix Earle's boyfriend?

Alix is dating Braxton Berrios, a Miami Dolphins wide receiver. She confirmed their relationship in November 2023.

Earle was initially dating Tyler Wade, who played in Major League Baseball for the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, and Oakland Athletics. However, things did not work out well, and they ended their much-hyped relationship in December 2022.

How did Earle get famous?

Alix gained fame on TikTok for her engaging content, where she is known for her candid Get Ready With Me (GRWM) content. She boasts over 6.2 million followers on TikTok and over 3.3 million followers on Instagram. She also has an X (Twitter) account, although she is inactive.

Acne journey

Alix has battled acne for years, and she has been open about it. She shares raw, unfiltered videos of her skin condition and has been honest about the emotional toll of her acne.

Celebrity encounters

As the queen of TikTok, Earle has had a chance to rub shoulders with leading celebrities such as Hailey Beiber, Fletcher, Selena Gomez, and fellow TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio. Despite her growing fame, fans praise her for her relatable personality and down-to-earth lifestyle.

Model

Besides being a social media star, Alix is also a model who has worked with leading fashion brands. She has also been in OutKick, Dexerto, and E! News publications.

What is Alix Earle's net worth?

According to reports, the TikToker has an estimated net worth of $6 million. She earns as a social media influencer, brand endorsements, advertisements and sponsorships. Her ability to generate revenue for the brands she promotes on her account has been dubbed the Alix Earle effect.

As per sources, she charges between $40K to $70K on a brand partnership and up to $100K for a post. Her rate depends on the brand she partners with and the content required.

Above is all you need to know about Alix Earle, a celebrity social media influencer and TikTok star. Her relatability, authenticity, and the trust she has built with her followers have made her a powerful force in the digital world, and it is evident that she is just getting started.

