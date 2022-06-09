Ronnie Coleman, also known as The King, is a professional bodybuilder, businessperson and social media personality from the United States whose net worth has been increasing significantly. Over the years, he has made a significant amount of wealth out of his multiple careers. Since he began his bodybuilding career, he has won numerous awards and titles. For instance, he is the winner of eight consecutive Mr Olympia bodybuilding titles.

Ronnie Coleman has released several bodybuilding training videos, including The Unbelievable, The Cost of Redemption, and On the Road. He also uploads content related to fitness and training on his self-titled YouTube channel. His success has seen him amass an enormous following and worth.

Ronnie Coleman's profile summary

Full name Ronnie Dean Coleman Nicknames The King, The GOAT Gender Male Date of birth 13 May 1964 Age 58 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Monroe, Louisiana, United States Current residence Arlington, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’ 11'' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 298 Weight in kilograms 135 Body measurements in inches 60-36-24 Body measurements in centimetres 152-91-61 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Jessie Benton Siblings 2 Marital Status Married Spouse Susan Williamson Children 8 Profession Bodybuilder, businessperson, former police officer Net worth $2 million YouTube Ronnie Coleman Instagram @ronniecoleman8

Ronnie Coleman’s biography

The professional bodybuilder was born in Monroe, Louisiana, United States of America. His mother is Jessie Benton. However, the identity of his father is not available to the public. He was raised alongside two brothers, Alain and Richard Lemieux.

What is Ronnie Coleman's nickname? The retired bodybuilder is famously recognized as The King or The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Educational background

He completed his secondary education at Bastrop High School. Later, he enrolled at Grambling State University, where he graduated with a BSc in Accounting in 1984.

How old is Ronnie Coleman?

As of 2022, Ronnie Coleman's age is 58 years. He was born on 13 May 1964, and his zodiac sign is Taurus. He made his pro debut at the IFBB World Amateur Championships in 1992.

Career

Coleman started working at Domino's Pizza shortly after completing his studies. He resorted to this option because he could not secure a job as an accountant after graduating. Later, he became a police officer in Arlington, Texas. He served in the position from 1989 to 2000. He also worked as a reserve officer from 2000 to 2003.

His bodybuilding career began when Gustavo Arlotta, a fellow officer, recommended him to attend the Metroflex gym. He first competed in the Mr Texas bodybuilding competition in 1990. However, he won his first competition in 1995 in the Canada Pro Cup.

Since he started his bodybuilding career, he has won numerous championship titles. He has won a total of eight consecutive Mr Olympia bodybuilding titles. He also broke the record for the most IFBB wins.

Besides his bodybuilding career, he owns an online brand called Ronnie Coleman SS, which particularly sells Vitamins and supplements. He also owns a clothing line Coleman Athletics where he mostly sells T-shirts, jackets, shorts and many more others.

Ronnie Coleman's movies

The renowned bodybuilder has made appearances on:

5th Ward (2020)

(2020) Criminal Minds (2016).

(2016). The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

The Untitled Action Bronson Show

Chris Cormier: I Am the Real Deal

How much money is Ronnie Coleman worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ronnie Coleman’s net worth is $2 million. He primarily earns his income as a bodybuilder and brand influencer. Additionally, he earns a fortune amount from his business endeavours.

Who is Ronnie Coleman's wife?

The businessperson is married to Susan Williamson, an American personal trainer. The pair exchanged their wedding vows on 11 April 2016. Together, they share four children whose names are unknown to the public. His wife had two children from her previous relationship.

The popular bodybuilder has two other children, Valencia Daniel and Jamilleah Coleman, from his previous marriage with Rоuаіdа Сhrіѕtіnе Асhkаr, a French-Lebanese personal trainer. Ronnie and Christine first met in 1998 and got married on 28 December 2007. However, they separated soon after their marriage.

What is Ronnie Coleman’s height?

He stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm). Ronnie Coleman's weight is 298 pounds (135 kg). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

His body measurements are 60- 36-24 inches or (152-91-61 cm) chest, waist and biceps, respectively.

Ronnie Coleman's health update

Is Ronnie Coleman crippled? In June 2020, the renowned bodybuilder confirmed that he could no longer walk without being assisted due to a botched surgical procedure. Coleman was injured in 1996 during an intense squatting session. His disk was dislocated. He underwent over 12 surgeries on his spine and neck, leaving him walking on crutches.

Does Ronnie Coleman still workout?

Despite Ronnie Coleman's injury, he continues to work out and has been creating content about bodybuilding and weightlifting, which he often shares on his Instagram page and YouTube channel.

Social media presence

He has a YouTube channel created on 31 July 2011 with over 1.38 million subscribers at the time of writing. The account majorly contains training and workouts, exclusive interviews, reactions and motivation videos. He is also active and famous on Instagram, with over 4.9 million followers and 255.9k followers on Twitter as of 15 June 2022.

Ronnie Coleman’s net worth continues to grow steadily over the years despite the many setbacks he has gone through. The multiple Mr Olympia bodybuilding champion has mobility challenges but that has not stopped him from doing what he loves the most.

